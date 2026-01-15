AEON Teams up With Dash, Adds Support for DASH Privacy Crypto

Advertisement

AEON, a leading provider of high-performance settlement and payments services, shares the first milestones of its collaboration with Dash (DASH), one of the oldest privacy-centric cryptocurrencies. DASH payments are now available for all AEON Pay customers making online and offline purchases.

AEON now supports DASH crypto as partnership with Dash kicks off

According to the official statement by its team, AEON, the foundational payment and settlement layer built for the new AI economy, has partnered with Dash to support its native token, DASH, across AEON’s global payment network. This collaboration expands Dash’s real-world usability while positioning DASH as a practical medium of exchange for both everyday commerce and emerging AI payment scenarios.

$DASH @dashpay is now live on AEON Pay.



AEON enables $DASH payments online and offline for everyday spending while powering the future of AI payments.

From QR scans to autonomous settlement, this is digital cash evolving.https://t.co/VqdcGhM8qZ pic.twitter.com/hghtcULhLL — AEON.XYZ (@AEON_Community) January 13, 2026

Through this integration, users can now pay with DASH for both online and offline purchases using AEON Pay, AEON’s Web3 mobile payment solution. From dining and retail shopping to everyday services, DASH can be used seamlessly at real-world checkout points.



The partnership already enables access to more than 50 million offline merchants across Southeast Asia, Nigeria, Mexico, Brazil, Georgia and Peru, with further expansion planned across emerging markets in Africa and Latin America.

AEON Pay is available via the AEON Pay Telegram Mini App and through integrations with major wallets and platforms, including Bitget Wallet, Binance Wallet, OKX Wallet, Solana Pay, TokenPocket, KuCoin Pay and Bybit. Users can scan QR codes at participating merchants and complete transactions with crypto, while merchants receive local fiat settlement, bridging digital assets with everyday commerce.

Laying groundwork for AI agents economy

Dash is a long-standing digital currency purpose-built for payments, known for its fast confirmations, low fees and strong focus on usability. Since its early innovations in decentralized governance and instant transactions, Dash has continued to evolve as a global payments network, most recently advancing its infrastructure to support decentralized applications and data without reliance on centralized intermediaries.



Beyond human payments, this partnership also reflects a shared vision for the future of programmable and autonomous commerce.

By supporting emerging AI payment standards such as x402 and ERC-8004, AEON enables DASH to operate not only as digital cash for users, but also as a settlement asset for AI agents and automated systems. Together, AEON and Dash are extending the role of digital currency from peer-to-peer payments into the next phase of the AI economy.