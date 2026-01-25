AdvertisementAdvert.
    ADA to $0.5? Cardano's Classic Pattern Hints at 30% Move if Validated

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 25/01/2026 - 15:21
    The bigger implication of this is a potential 30% move from current prices.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Cardano eyes a potential major move, which might culminate in a 30% price gain as a classic chart pattern takes shape.

    This comes despite a continued sell-off in the market, with Cardano's price trading in the red. At the time of writing, ADA was down 1.23% in the last 24 hours to $0.354.

    According to Ali charts, Cardano (ADA) is consolidating in a triangle on its hourly chart with potential for a breakout. A triangle chart pattern sees the price moving into a tighter and tighter range as time goes on before a breakout either up or down. This has the potential of Cardano reaching nearly $0.38, setting up for a 7% move.

    The bigger implication of this move is that $0.38 marks a key barrier whose breakout might see Cardano target beyond $0.484, a nearly 30% increase from current prices.

    Cardano entered into a range after hitting a low of $0.345 on Jan. 19. The chances of consolidation remain in the short term as momentum indicators hint at range-bound movement before the next major move.

    Cardano news

    Cyber Hornet has filed for an S&P Crypto 10 ETF, which could be the first S&P-linked spot basket and includes Cardano.

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson hints at new Cardano Critical integration, saying, "We actually have more on the way this month that I think people are gonna be very happy about."

    Cardano (ADA) has surpassed 118,400,000 total transactions on the mainnet. The Cardano Leios team has released a mempool visualizer.

    As throughput increases, the mempool becomes critical infrastructure. This time, transaction propagation, ordering behavior and fragmentation effects start to matter. This visualizer sits alongside the Leios simulation framework and renders trace data so researchers can replay scenarios, inspect how mempool state evolves across nodes and study behavior under different network and protocol conditions.

    #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Cardano
