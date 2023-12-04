Advertisement
ADA and SOL Price Analysis for December 4

Denys Serhiichuk
Which altcoins can continue rising this week?
Mon, 12/04/2023 - 18:00
The new week has started with a continued rise of most cryptocurrencies; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has increased by almost 2% since yesterday.

On the daily time frame, the rate of ADA has made a false breakout of the resistance of $0.4095. If the bar closes far from that mark, bears may seize the initiative, which can lead to a correction to the $0.39 area.

ADA is trading at $0.4004 at press time.

SOL/USD

Meanwhile, the price of Solana (SOL) has dropped by 4.17%.

From the technical point of view, the rate of SOL has once again failed to fix above the $65 area. 

Until it happens, sellers remain more powerful than buyers, and there is a high possibility to see a drop to $60.

SOL is trading at $61.48 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

