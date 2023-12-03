Advertisement
DOGE Price Analysis for December 3

Denys Serhiichuk
Is further rise of DOGE possible?
Sun, 12/03/2023 - 13:44
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep controlling the initiative on the last day of the week on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.22% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9.07%.

Despite today's rise, the price of DOGE is looking bearish on the local chart as the rate is returning to the recently formed support at $0.08469. If a breakout happens, there is a high chance of a test of $0.084 soon.

On the daily time frame, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak. If today's bar closes in the area of $0.084, bears may seize the initiative, which can lead to a drop to the $0.080-$0.082 area next week.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the level of $0.08380. If it happens above and with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the $0.09 area until mid-December.

DOGE is trading at $0.08468 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

