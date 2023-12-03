DOGE Price Analysis for December 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers keep controlling the initiative on the last day of the week on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.22% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 9.07%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of DOGE is looking bearish on the local chart as the rate is returning to the recently formed support at $0.08469. If a breakout happens, there is a high chance of a test of $0.084 soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak. If today's bar closes in the area of $0.084, bears may seize the initiative, which can lead to a drop to the $0.080-$0.082 area next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure in terms of the level of $0.08380. If it happens above and with no long wicks, the upward move may continue to the $0.09 area until mid-December.

DOGE is trading at $0.08468 at press time.