ADA and BNB Price Prediction for July 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins might have found a local deep, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 4.19% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ADA is about to break the resistance level of $0.4027.

If it happens and the bar closes above it with no long wick, the upward move may continue to the $0.42 zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3988 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a gainer than ADA, going up by 0.44%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the rate of BNB has not accumulated enough energy for a further move. Buyers may start thinking about midterm growth only if they get back to the vital zone of $600. Until that happens, sellers' pressure remains relevant.

BNB is trading at $577 at press time.