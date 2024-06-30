Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for June 30

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long will accumulation period of SHIB last?
    Sun, 30/06/2024 - 15:40
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins are trading sideways on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 0.47% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.12%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on the way to test the local resistance of $0.00001715. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a move to the $0.00001750 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. In this case, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the fall of SHIB continues, and there are no reversal signals yet.

    If buyers lose the $0.000016 area, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $0.000014 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001704 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

