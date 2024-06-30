SHIB Price Prediction for June 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins are trading sideways on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 0.47% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 5.12%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is on the way to test the local resistance of $0.00001715. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance of a breakout followed by a move to the $0.00001750 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. In this case, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the fall of SHIB continues, and there are no reversal signals yet.

If buyers lose the $0.000016 area, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout to the $0.000014 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001704 at press time.