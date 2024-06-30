Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 30

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does rate of DOGE have enough energy for sharp move?
    Sun, 30/06/2024 - 15:55
    DOGE Price Prediction for June 30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The cryptocurrency market is neither rising nor falling at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has dropped by 0.88% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's decline, the price of DOGE is trying to return to the local resistance of $0.1233. If that happens, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.1250 area shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating as the rate is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.1133 and the resistance of $0.1292.

    In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.12-$0.1250 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness consolidation between $0.1150 and $0.13 for the next days.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1227 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

