DOGE Price Prediction for June 30

The cryptocurrency market is neither rising nor falling at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 0.88% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's decline, the price of DOGE is trying to return to the local resistance of $0.1233. If that happens, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.1250 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating as the rate is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.1133 and the resistance of $0.1292.

In this regard, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.12-$0.1250 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness consolidation between $0.1150 and $0.13 for the next days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1227 at press time.