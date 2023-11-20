Advertisement
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 20

Denys Serhiichuk
Can Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) remain bulliish?
Mon, 11/20/2023 - 16:10
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started with the ongoing rise of the market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 5% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA has once again made a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.3951. However, if the bar closes near it or even above, growth may continue to the $0.42 zone soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3928 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is less of a gainer than ADA, rising by almost 2%.

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, the price of BNB is in the middle of a wide channel, which means there are low chances to see any sharp moves soon. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $240-$250 is the more likely scenario for the following week.

BNB is trading at $247.4 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

