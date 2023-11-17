ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have seized the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 5.63% since yesterday.

The price of ADA keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.3951. If today's bar closes near yesterday's low, the decline is likely to continue to the area of $0.34 until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3603 at press time.

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the drop of ADA, going down by 2.45%.

From a technical point of view, the rate of BNB is on its way to testing the support level of $238.1.

If that daily candle closes near it, the accumulated power might be enough for a more profound decline to the $230 zone.

BNB is trading at $240.8 at press time.