Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 17

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is altcoins' correction going to last?
Fri, 11/17/2023 - 16:15
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 17
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears have seized the initiative, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 5.63% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The price of ADA keeps falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $0.3951. If today's bar closes near yesterday's low, the decline is likely to continue to the area of $0.34 until the end of the week.

ADA is trading at $0.3603 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has followed the drop of ADA, going down by 2.45%.

Image by TradingView

From a technical point of view, the rate of BNB is on its way to testing the support level of $238.1. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 16

If that daily candle closes near it, the accumulated power might be enough for a more profound decline to the $230 zone.

BNB is trading at $240.8 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple's Stuart Alderoty Claims SEC Losing Legal Battles; Physical DOGE, BTC to Head to Actual Moon This Year, Shibarium Hits New Adoption Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/11/17 16:29
Ripple's Stuart Alderoty Claims SEC Losing Legal Battles; Physical DOGE, BTC to Head to Actual Moon This Year, Shibarium Hits New Adoption Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ripple Developers Bootstrap AI Protocol ChatXRP: Details
2023/11/17 16:29
Ripple Developers Bootstrap AI Protocol ChatXRP: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin Surpasses Ethereum in Fees First Time in Years
2023/11/17 16:29
Bitcoin Surpasses Ethereum in Fees First Time in Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD