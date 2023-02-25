ADA and BNB Price Analysis for February 25

Original U.Today article

The weekend has started with an ongoing drop of most of the coins.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 5%.

On the daily chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has reached the $0.36 mark, which is crucial to hold for buyers. If the candle closes below it, there is a chance to see a further drop to the support at $0.3469. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

ADA is trading at $0.3637 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost less than Cardano (ADA), going down by 2.79% over the last 24 hours.

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similarly to Cardano (ADA) as the rate is located near the important mark of $300. If bulls lose it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a decline to the support at $281.1.

BNB is trading at $301.2 at press time.