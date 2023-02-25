Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for February 25

Sat, 02/25/2023 - 14:06
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Are Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) ready to bounce back?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for February 25
The weekend has started with an ongoing drop of most of the coins.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 5%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has reached the $0.36 mark, which is crucial to hold for buyers. If the candle closes below it, there is a chance to see a further drop to the support at $0.3469. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the upcoming week.

ADA is trading at $0.3637 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost less than Cardano (ADA), going down by 2.79% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similarly to Cardano (ADA) as the rate is located near the important mark of $300. If bulls lose it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a decline to the support at $281.1.

BNB is trading at $301.2 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

