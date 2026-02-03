AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    95% XRP Ledger Crash Might Be Bullish: This Is Why

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 12:29
    XRP on-chain volume crashed in the blink of an eye, which could be the result of a market restructuring.
    Advertisement
    95% XRP Ledger Crash Might Be Bullish: This Is Why
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Unquestionably, XRP has performed poorly on the market in recent weeks, with price action declining to levels not seen since the beginning of the previous recovery cycle.

    XRP's recovery

    On the other hand, on-chain activity on the XRP Ledger might indicate that the worst selling pressure phase is already over, even though the price structure still seems brittle. The significant increase in payments volume seen on the XRP Ledger at the end of January, which was followed by a sharp decline in transaction flows soon after, is the primary cause of this interpretation.

    Article image
    Source: XRP Ledger

    One of the biggest short-term spikes seen on the network in recent months occurred when the volume of payments momentarily surpassed two billion XRP transferred daily. An increase in network usage could initially appear to be bullish, but context is important.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Participates in High-Stakes White House Summit Crypto Market Review: XRP Abandoned by Bulls, Ethereum (ETH) Takes $200,000,000 Punch, Don't Write off Shiba Inu (SHIB) Top British Corporate BTC Holder Determined to Buy More U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes Potential 700% Rally, XRP Ledger Breaks Historical Record, Peter Brandt Issues Bearish Bitcoin Price Prediction

    The fact that this spike happened while the price of XRP was already plummeting indicates that it was not the result of utility growth or organic adoption. Rather, it was probably the result of big holders shifting money and selling off holdings, which caused a surge in selling pressure on all exchanges. In other words, heavy distribution was correlated with high payment volume.

    Advertisement

    XRP's rapid activity drop

    The circumstances now appear to be different. Since then, payments activity has decreased by about 95%, indicating a significant slowdown in network transfer activity. Even though a collapse like this might seem concerning, it might actually be a sign that the selling wave is slowing down.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 02/03/2026 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP Abandoned by Bulls, Ethereum (ETH) Takes $200,000,000 Punch, Don't Write off Shiba Inu (SHIB)
    ByArman Shirinyan

    With rallies routinely rejected below significant moving averages, XRP is still stuck in a larger downtrend channel on the price chart. However, volume spikes associated with panic-selling are less common, and momentum indicators are moving into oversold territory. This combination implies that, rather than a new collapse, the market might be entering an exhaustion phase.

    Advertisement

    XRP has yet to regain the crucial resistance areas required to validate a reversal, so investors should continue to exercise caution. The foundation for a recovery attempt, however, might start to take shape if selling pressure keeps waning and network activity levels out at lower, healthier levels.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 12:24
    SHIB Will Come Back, Top Shiba Inu Executive Promises
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 12:00
    Millions in Ethereum Exit World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Sell-Off Over?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Platform Shaping the Future of Gaming, Web3, and Interactive Entertainment
    Global AI Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Defining Platform Driving the Future of Artificial Intelligence
    Gate TradFi Web Access Now Open, Strengthening One-Stop Multi-Asset Trading System
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 12:29
    95% XRP Ledger Crash Might Be Bullish: This Is Why
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 12:24
    SHIB Will Come Back, Top Shiba Inu Executive Promises
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 12:00
    Millions in Ethereum Exit World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Sell-Off Over?
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 11:53
    Satoshi Never Sold: On-Chain Data Squashes Speculation of 10,000 BTC Sale
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 11:47
    Two Most Important Bitcoin Price Levels for Now
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 12:29
    95% XRP Ledger Crash Might Be Bullish: This Is Why
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 12:24
    SHIB Will Come Back, Top Shiba Inu Executive Promises
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 12:00
    Millions in Ethereum Exit World's Largest Crypto Exchange, Is Sell-Off Over?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all