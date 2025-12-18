Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    -933,290,251,691 SHIB: Shiba Inu Whale Breaks Two-Year Silence With Unexpected Transfer

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 18/12/2025 - 14:28
    Almost one trillion SHIB woke up after two years, and these Shiba Inu coins did not stay private as the on-chain trail ran into the OKX wallet, putting a sleeping whale back on every meme coin holder's radar.
    Advertisement
    -933,290,251,691 SHIB: Shiba Inu Whale Breaks Two-Year Silence With Unexpected Transfer
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Two dormant Ethereum addresses tied to what may be the same Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale just lit up after about two years of near-zero activity, and the combined move adds up to 933,290,251,691 SHIB, on-chain data on Arkham shows

    Advertisement

    The wallets, "0x58797" and "0x00a63," were originally funded from the same source and then sat there HODLing the asset until a burst of fresh transactions in a single day pushed funds out toward major offshore crypto exchange OKX.

    This history matters because both wallets received their big SHIB chunks around two years ago from the same sending address, one getting about 468.989 billion SHIB and the other about 464.31 billion SHIB, which is basically the entire 933.29 billion pile. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Drops 'Wow!' on Major XRP Milestone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears 'Black Friday' Bottom, Bitcoin to $52,000? Don't Be Surprised, Bollinger Bands Warn
    XRP Double Top Warning Issued by Brandt
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin's Perfect Recovery Picture, Is Ethereum's (ETH) Ready to Retake $3,000? Cardano's (ADA) Ready to Reach Crypto Market Top
    Ripple CEO Nails Bold RLUSD Call
    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    Before the OKX moves, both addresses even topped up small amounts of ETH from a MetaMask “gas station,” a classic sign of an owner waking a cold wallet up to pay fees and execute exits.

    Advertisement

    Is sell-off only outcome for SHIB?

    The outgoing path is the headline: transfers to OKX deposit plus Arkham’s swap log showing multi-million-dollar value transits, the kind of behavior that usually lines up with selling, derivatives collateral or an exchange-side reshuffle that ends with coins basically becoming tradable supply.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/18/2025 - 12:05
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CTO Drops 'Wow!' on Major XRP Milestone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears 'Black Friday' Bottom, Bitcoin to $52,000? Don't Be Surprised, Bollinger Bands Warn
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    On the price side of things, SHIB is trading around $0.00000742 with the next obvious floor near 0.00000678, so a fresh exchange deposit at these levels can accelerate the downside if buyers keep waiting, and a bounce will look suspect until that OKX flow stops.

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 13:47
    Ripple Exec on What's Next for Crypto: 'Pain Behind Us Now'
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 13:20
    Ethereum Whale Hacked for $27 Million Due to Private Key: Which Tokens Were Lost?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $U Stablecoin Launches on BNB Сhain and Ethereum by United Stables
    Fhenix Launches Fhenix402, Bringing Private Micropayments to Base’s x402 Standard
    Space Announces Public Sale of its Native Token, $SPACE
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 14:28
    -933,290,251,691 SHIB: Shiba Inu Whale Breaks Two-Year Silence With Unexpected Transfer
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 13:47
    Ripple Exec on What's Next for Crypto: 'Pain Behind Us Now'
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 18, 2025 - 13:20
    Ethereum Whale Hacked for $27 Million Due to Private Key: Which Tokens Were Lost?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD