8 Years of CoinEx Voyages: From Exploration to Expansion, Toward Excellence

Reaching eight years in this ever-changing industry is an achievement worth celebrating. Looking back on CoinEx ’s eight-year journey, it is more than a timeline, it is a story of resilience, discipline, and commitment to users.

From our very first departure to navigating storms, expanding new horizons, and sailing continuously today, CoinEx has always followed three directions: putting users first, maintaining transparency and achieving sustainable growth. With these three core values, CoinEx continues to sail forward with users worldwide.

2017 — The Departure: A Promise to Users

CoinEx set sail with one commitment: User First. In an industry filled with uncertainty, CoinEx chose to focus on reliability and simplicity, building a platform where every user could trade safely and confidently.

2018–2020 — Steady Through the Storm

From 2018 to 2019, the crypto winter arrived, but CoinEx never slowed down. CoinEx proactively launched a series of products such as the platform token CET and CoinEx Wallet. No matter facing difficulties, CoinEx still maintained its exploration.

In 2020, aiming to build a global community and expand its influence, CoinEx released Global Ambassador Recruitment and became the official sponsor and designated Crypto Exchange of the Rugby World Cup. During the toughest years, CoinEx continued to improve the ecosystem, building influence and preparing for the next market cycle.

2021–2022 — Growth with Discipline

2021 and 2022, are the years of sustainable growth. To maintain the value of the platform token, CET, the core of CoinEx ecosystem, CoinEx implemented the first permanent CET Repurchase and Burn in 2021. This long-term strategy aims to reduce supply, stabilize the token’s value, and strengthen confidence in the ecosystem’s sustainable development.

In 2022, CoinEx launched the Merkle Tree-based Proof of Reserves, making CoinEx one of the earliest centralized exchanges to publicly release Proof of Reserve. Publishing data monthly, setting a higher standard for transparency and helping users verify their assets independently.

Same year, CoinEx Charity launched with $10M fund to improve global welfare, and guided by the mission “Via Blockchain, Making The World A Better Place”, CoinEx strived to use its impact to empower underprivileged students, supporting poverty alleviation, environmental protection and digital inclusion.

At a time of rapid expansion, CoinEx chose the steady and trustworthy route.

2023–2025 — Sailing with 10 Millions+ Onboard

In 2023, CoinEx established its KOL Growth Program, backed by a multi-million-dollar fund designed to support global content creators and expand the platform’s worldwide influence.

In 2024, the number of CoinEx users officially surpassed 10 million, marking a new milestone in the platform’s global expansion. To serve 10 million+ users, by 2025, CoinEx has launched a wide variety of products for investors at all levels. Strategic Trading, CoinEx Loans, CoinEx Staking, P2P Trading, CoinEx Pay and OnChain. CoinEx optimized its products, strengthened risk controls, and continued building a secure, transparent, and user-friendly environment for every trader, beginner or expert.



CoinEx’s consistency and hard work have won industry recognition. The exchange was awarded “Best Cryptocurrency Exchange 2024” by International Business Magazine and won World Business Outlook Awards’s “Most Professional Crypto Exchange 2025” & “Best Crypto Trading Platform Global 2025”.



The Future — Together, We Go Further

The 8th anniversary is not a destination, it marks the beginning of a new voyage. As CoinEx continues sailing side by side with global 10M+ users, a broader and more promising horizon awaits. In this next chapter, CoinEx will stay firmly anchored in:

User-Centric Commitment — protecting users and prioritizing their needs, always

— protecting users and prioritizing their needs, always High Transparency — maintain clarity and trust

— maintain clarity and trust Sustainable Growth — building for long-term value and organic growth, not short-term hype

For 8 years, you have been part of our voyage. For the years to come — together, we go further.

