AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    71,297,136 SHIB Tokens Erased as Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rises 449.66%

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 5/10/2025 - 15:02
    71,297,136 SHIB tokens get slashed from Shiba Inu supply
    Advertisement
    71,297,136 SHIB Tokens Erased as Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rises 449.66%
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu token destruction saw a 449.66% surge in burn rate in the past week. According to Shibburn, in the last seven days, a total of 71,297,136 SHIB were burned, resulting in a 449.66% increase in weekly burn rate.

    Advertisement

    In the last 24 hours, the narrative changes with a drop in daily burn rate observed. Only 1,512,538 SHIB were burned in the past day, leading to a drop in daily burn rate by 73.47%.

    In the recent hour, just 125 SHIB were burned, reflecting the burn sentiment in the past day, which has seen a drop in burns.

    Advertisement

    However, the broader market largely traded in green as Bitcoin went on to set a new all-time high above $125,000. Shiba Inu's price also traded in the green, extending a rebound from September's close.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Satoshi Net Worth Exceeds $136,288,000,000 as Bitcoin Hits All-Time High, Is Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum Next? Zcash (ZEC) Finds New Life
    Satoshi Bitcoin White Paper Clocks 17 Years This Month: Email That Started It All
    Ethereum OG Deposits $20.4 Million to Kraken
    BREAKING: Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Hits New ATH; Is $135,000 Likely?

    Shiba Inu price action

    Shiba Inu saw a significant jump on Sunday as Bitcoin rose to a fresh all-time high, lifting other cryptocurrencies higher. Shiba Inu jumped from a low of $0.00001231 to a high of $0.00001297. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.35% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001274 and up 8.4% weekly.

    A broader risk rally around the recent government shutdown has buoyed the cryptocurrency market. Adding to the bullish sentiment is that the month of October is generally regarded positive for the markets, referred to as "Uptober" in crypto parlance.

    The immediate resistance for Shiba Inu is at $0.00001294, which is at the daily SMA 200. Shiba Inu neared this level on Friday and also in today's session, however failing to surpass it.

    A break above this level would now be watched for Shiba Inu's short price action. On the other hand, support is expected at $0.0000122 and then $0.0000115, which halted Shiba Inu's price drop in late September.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 5, 2025 - 13:23
    Ripple CEO Confirms Next Stage for XRP's Institutional Adoption, Here's Key Detail
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 5, 2025 - 13:08
    XRP Is Next in All-Time High Line After Bitcoin, Bollinger Bands Signal
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pixel-Streamed AAA for Everyone: SACHI Brings High-End Gaming to Any Screen, Instantly
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 5, 2025 - 15:02
    71,297,136 SHIB Tokens Erased as Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rises 449.66%
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 5, 2025 - 13:23
    Ripple CEO Confirms Next Stage for XRP's Institutional Adoption, Here's Key Detail
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 5, 2025 - 13:08
    XRP Is Next in All-Time High Line After Bitcoin, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all