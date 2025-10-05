71,297,136 SHIB Tokens Erased as Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rises 449.66%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu token destruction saw a 449.66% surge in burn rate in the past week. According to Shibburn, in the last seven days, a total of 71,297,136 SHIB were burned, resulting in a 449.66% increase in weekly burn rate.

In the last 24 hours, the narrative changes with a drop in daily burn rate observed. Only 1,512,538 SHIB were burned in the past day, leading to a drop in daily burn rate by 73.47%.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00001267 (1hr 0.10% ▲ | 24hr 0.86% ▲ )

Market Cap: $7,467,145,985 (0.86% ▲)

Total Supply: 589,247,586,122,292



TOKENS BURNT

Past hour: 125 (1 transaction)

Past 24Hrs: 1,512,538 (-73.47% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 71,297,136 (449.66% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) October 5, 2025

In the recent hour, just 125 SHIB were burned, reflecting the burn sentiment in the past day, which has seen a drop in burns.

However, the broader market largely traded in green as Bitcoin went on to set a new all-time high above $125,000. Shiba Inu's price also traded in the green, extending a rebound from September's close.

Shiba Inu price action

Shiba Inu saw a significant jump on Sunday as Bitcoin rose to a fresh all-time high, lifting other cryptocurrencies higher. Shiba Inu jumped from a low of $0.00001231 to a high of $0.00001297. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.35% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001274 and up 8.4% weekly.

A broader risk rally around the recent government shutdown has buoyed the cryptocurrency market. Adding to the bullish sentiment is that the month of October is generally regarded positive for the markets, referred to as "Uptober" in crypto parlance.

The immediate resistance for Shiba Inu is at $0.00001294, which is at the daily SMA 200. Shiba Inu neared this level on Friday and also in today's session, however failing to surpass it.

A break above this level would now be watched for Shiba Inu's short price action. On the other hand, support is expected at $0.0000122 and then $0.0000115, which halted Shiba Inu's price drop in late September.