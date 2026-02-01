700% SHIB Rally Ahead? Shiba Inu Once Again Hits Legendary Bottom From 2021 and 2024

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After a brutal end-of-the-week sell-off, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is once again circling the same accumulation band that sparked two of the most vertical rallies in its chart history — first a 1,200% surge in 2021, then a 526% pop in 2024. Both originated from what now appears to be a long-term price compression zone just below the $0.00001 threshold.

Now that "legendary" level is back in focus as visible on the TradingView chart.

Some may call it a fractal, others a stone-cold bottom, but one thing is for sure: if SHIB's 2026 cycle follows the same sequence as five and two years ago — bottoming out around $0.00000750 and then repeating even the median of its previous percentage moves — the projection points to a 700% upside from here, placing SHIB near $0.00006 at its peak.

SHIB/USD by TradingView

"Hopium" math? Rather a basic reaction projection assuming similar liquidity expansion and flows across Q2 and Q3.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price: What to expect?

What made 2024 unique was the blend of seasonal flows and a surprise meme coin resurgence led by Dogecoin. If those dynamics — particularly the synchronized exchange inflows and whales returning to cold storage accumulation — repeat this year, the conditions could align again.

For now, SHIB is quoted at $0.0000078, and the matter of fact is that it is the same weekly Shiba Inu price structure that produced multi-hundred percent bounces in past cycles. Fair to say, bull ones.

The risk is not in assuming another parabola. The risk is ignoring a pattern that has already proven itself twice. If SHIB gets its trigger — likely just a general market ascent — this 700% scenario moves from fantasy to a catch-up trade real quick.