AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    700% SHIB Rally Ahead? Shiba Inu Once Again Hits Legendary Bottom From 2021 and 2024

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 1/02/2026 - 12:26
    The Shiba Inu meme coin is back at the same price zone that triggered 1,200% in 2021 and 526% in 2024. If the pattern holds, a 700% upside is now technically back on the menu for SHIB.
    Advertisement
    700% SHIB Rally Ahead? Shiba Inu Once Again Hits Legendary Bottom From 2021 and 2024
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a brutal end-of-the-week sell-off, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is once again circling the same accumulation band that sparked two of the most vertical rallies in its chart history — first a 1,200% surge in 2021, then a 526% pop in 2024. Both originated from what now appears to be a long-term price compression zone just below the $0.00001 threshold.

    Advertisement

    Now that "legendary" level is back in focus as visible on the TradingView chart.

    Some may call it a fractal, others a stone-cold bottom, but one thing is for sure: if SHIB's 2026 cycle follows the same sequence as five and two years ago — bottoming out around $0.00000750 and then repeating even the median of its previous percentage moves — the projection points to a 700% upside from here, placing SHIB near $0.00006 at its peak.

    HOT Stories
    Leaked Email to Epstein Framed XRP Supporters as Enemy, Ex-Ripple CTO Says
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume
    Article image
    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    "Hopium" math? Rather a basic reaction projection assuming similar liquidity expansion and flows across Q2 and Q3.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price: What to expect?

    What made 2024 unique was the blend of seasonal flows and a surprise meme coin resurgence led by Dogecoin. If those dynamics — particularly the synchronized exchange inflows and whales returning to cold storage accumulation — repeat this year, the conditions could align again.

    For now, SHIB is quoted at $0.0000078, and the matter of fact is that it is the same weekly Shiba Inu price structure that produced multi-hundred percent bounces in past cycles. Fair to say, bull ones.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/31/2026 - 14:00
    Zero Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Burn Rate Crashes 100%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    The risk is not in assuming another parabola. The risk is ignoring a pattern that has already proven itself twice. If SHIB gets its trigger — likely just a general market ascent — this 700% scenario moves from fantasy to a catch-up trade real quick.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 11:39
    XRP Rockets 74% in Volume as Crypto Market Faces $2.58 Billion Crash
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 10:51
    Brandt Calls $58K Next Stop for BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway for Direct Wallet Payments
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 12:26
    700% SHIB Rally Ahead? Shiba Inu Once Again Hits Legendary Bottom From 2021 and 2024
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 11:39
    XRP Rockets 74% in Volume as Crypto Market Faces $2.58 Billion Crash
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 10:51
    Brandt Calls $58K Next Stop for BTC
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 10:10
    XRP Ledger Breaks Historical Record as XRP Price Paints 'Number of the Beast'
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 9:37
    'Crypto King' Silbert: Crash Is a Gift From Crypto Gods
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 12:26
    700% SHIB Rally Ahead? Shiba Inu Once Again Hits Legendary Bottom From 2021 and 2024
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 11:39
    XRP Rockets 74% in Volume as Crypto Market Faces $2.58 Billion Crash
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 10:51
    Brandt Calls $58K Next Stop for BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all