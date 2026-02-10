7-Year Dormant Bitcoin Whale Wakes Up, Moves 2,043 BTC

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The current Bitcoin price outlook has triggered a resurgence of whales with more than a year in dormancy. According to new insights from CryptoQuant Analyst J.A. Maartunn, a Bitcoin whale that has been dormant for over seven years has reemerged. This comes as the BTC price has sustained its downtrend below the $70,000 level.

Bitcoin whale with Cumberland ties

According to the analyst, a dormant whale just moved 2,043 Bitcoin to an unknown location. As showcased, the whale bought the Bitcoin stash they are moving back on Feb. 19, 2019.

In the early days, the wallet had 39,000 BTC, a stash it originally received from Cumberland through the OTC trading desk.

Providing more context to this wallet’s analysis, data service outlet Sani added that the wallet’s 2,113.87 from seven years ago and 757.787 from two years both came from Cumberland. The analyst said the wallet owner consolidated these assets in the same transaction with other minor transactions into two other addresses.

it's 2113.87480015 from 7 years, plus additional 757.78748172 from 2 years, both came from Cumberland, consolidated in the same transaction with a bunch of other dust UTXOs into 2 new addresses — Sani | TimechainIndex.com (@SaniExp) February 10, 2026

Bitcoin whales in dormancy are known to spring back to life either when the market is underperforming or outperforming. This current reemergence comes as the Bitcoin price has shed more than 11.7% in the trailing seven-day period to $69,048

Is Bitcoin at risk of a sell-off?

The current Bitcoin transfer has triggered a new conversation surrounding sell-offs. Even though the destination address is not specified, chances are high that the whale may be offloading.

Bitcoin has battled massive sell-offs in recent times as both miners and top ETF issuers dumped the coin. As reported earlier by U.Today, BlackRock, the biggest ETF issuer, has sold billions in Bitcoin since the start of the year.