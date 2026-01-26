AdvertisementAdvert.
    61,629,563,490 SHIB Mystery Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase as Shiba Inu Nears Most Bullish Month

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 26/01/2026 - 15:31
    Anonymous wallet cycled 61.6 billion SHIB, worth half a million dollars, through Coinbase and then disappeared just days before the start of Shiba Inu's most bullish month.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A sudden transfer of Shiba Inu (SHIB) has stunned Coinbase’s on-chain activity just as the seasonal boost of February begins to take effect. Arkham revealed that a mystery wallet, 0x519Fe, executed a round trip of 61.63 billion SHIB through Coinbase’s hot wallet in a matter of hours before disappearing with a zero balance.

    With SHIB quoted at $0.00000773 and barely defending key support near $0.0000075, the motive behind the maneuver remains unclear. The timing of a large-scale deposit and withdrawal to a centralized exchange sends a cryptic message — either a fake-out before redistribution or an early exit.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    In February, SHIB has historically shown strong performance. Over the past three years, Shiba Inu coin has delivered gains of 20.3%, 1.59% and 41.3%, respectively, in this particular month. The most aggressive of these was the breakout in 2024.

    According to CryptoRank's monthly data, February has the second-best average return for SHIB at +9.26%.

    Wallet reshuffle or prelude to bullish setup?

    The price chart of the meme coin signals more tension. After a failed mid-January breakout toward $0.000009, SHIB retraced. 

    However, with current daily candles printing higher lows and historical upside poised to kick in, any whale positioning now will have an outsized impact.

    Since billions of SHIB changed hands through Coinbase without triggering a clear sell or accumulation trend, attention will remain focused on this address.

    If February follows its usual rhythm, SHIB could easily reach the $0.000009 zone again or surpass it and reach $0.000011 if meme coin liquidity increases.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Coinbase
