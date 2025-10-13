AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    60% XRP Plunge: Critical Volume Loss

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 12:16
    XRP rapidly losing volume following spike in payments volume after crypto market crash
    Advertisement
    60% XRP Plunge: Critical Volume Loss
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The past week has been extremely brutal for XRP, as the asset experienced a precipitous intraday decline of 60% before a slight recovery that left both institutional and retail traders in disbelief. A major drop in XRP payment volume, which has dropped by more than 50% in recent days, coincided with the drop, indicating a worrying slowdown in network activity.

    Payments volume plummets

    The drop was not just a technical fix. Data from the XRP Ledger shows that, as of Oct. 12, the total amount of payments made fell from highs of over 1.5 billion XRP transferred between accounts earlier in the month, to just 671 million XRP. Waning liquidity and less utility-driven movement throughout the network are the causes of this transactional volume collapse, which usually occurs before protracted consolidation phases or ongoing downward pressure.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technically speaking, the price movement of XRP supports this cautious assessment. After breaking out of a long-term symmetrical wedge on the daily chart, the token briefly touched the 200-day MA before making a modest recovery after slicing through the 50- and 100-day moving averages. The overall structure is still brittle. Despite today’s recovery toward $2.06, the significant volume spike that coincided with the crash points to forced liquidations rather than new accumulation.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin to Lose 50% Against Gold? SEC to Decide on 6 XRP ETFs in 5 Days, Binance Announces $283 Million Repayment
    Gold Is Beating Bitcoin, But Pompliano Calls It 'Disastrous Investment'
    $19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News
    BTC and ETH Rally as $257 Million Worth of Shorts Get Liquidated

    XRP's another shot

    At the moment, the RSI is just above 41, just avoiding oversold territory. This suggests that although there may be some immediate respite, the general mood is still pessimistic. If volume continues to drop, XRP may retest the $2.40 or even $2.20 levels, unless the price closes steadily above the $2.9-$3.0 resistance zone, which corresponds with previous support-turned-resistance.

    Advertisement

    To put it briefly, participation was more important than price in the 60% decline in XRP. The recent decline in payment volume, a crucial indicator of the Ripple network’s health, indicates that investors should prepare for a more gradual recovery curve. Until transactional activity resumes and liquidity improves, any XRP rallies could be brief and more like dead-cat bounces than indications of fresh strength.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 12:12
    Binance's Wallet Down? Surge in User Reports
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 11:10
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin to Lose 50% Against Gold? SEC to Decide on 6 XRP ETFs in 5 Days, Binance Announces $283 Million Repayment
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ViaBTC Unveils Enhanced Collateralized Loan Service for Global Miners
    Global Blockchain Show 2025 to Spotlight Web3 Innovation in Abu Dhabi
    Tapbit Delivers a Strong Presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 12:16
    60% XRP Plunge: Critical Volume Loss
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 12:12
    Binance's Wallet Down? Surge in User Reports
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 13, 2025 - 11:10
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin to Lose 50% Against Gold? SEC to Decide on 6 XRP ETFs in 5 Days, Binance Announces $283 Million Repayment
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all