$561,810,000: Bitcoin ETFs Inject Fresh Capital Again

Bitcoin has shown signs of a decent price recovery after its recent correction, which sent its price back to retesting multimonth lows.

While it appears to be gradually regaining momentum, the renewed interest seen among traders has extended to its ETF ecosystem.

According to data from SosoValue, the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF has recorded a massive $561.89 million in daily net inflows as of Feb. 2, 2026.

Bitcoin remains below $80,000

The renewed interest seen among institutional investors has come even as Bitcoin traded lower around $78,010, a decent resurgence from the $74,000 level it tested the previous day.

The massive inflows seen during the last trading session have finally broken the long streak of steady withdrawals the Bitcoin ETFs have continued to note in the last 10 days. The funds only saw a nearly flat positive flow, which saw them pull in just $6.84 million in a whole day.

Nonetheless, the renewed demand seen today has boosted the Bitcoin ETFs' cumulative net inflows to $55.57 billion. This strongly indicates resilience and strong confidence among investors in Bitcoin-based investment products despite the rapid market pullbacks.

While the massive inflows seen across the sector came on a day when most Bitcoin ETFs posted price declines of nearly 7%, it appears the broader crypto market pressure has not exclusively caused weakness for the ETF products.

Fidelity flips BlackRock in daily ETF flow

While BlackRock has maintained its dominance among Bitcoin ETFs, it has seen the second-largest inflow today despite holding the overall largest net assets of $60.17 billion.

Fidelity, which often ranks second, pulled in the largest inflow of $153.35 million today, while BlackRock only recorded $141.99 million in inflows during the same period.

Furthermore, other funds also saw impressive capital flows today, with the Bitwise, Grayscale and ARK 21Shares ETFs recording $96.50 million, $67.24 million and $65.07 million, respectively, in daily inflows.