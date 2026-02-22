AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    50,000 SOL Withdrawn as Inactive Whale Wallet Reactivates

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 22/02/2026 - 16:00
    A dormant crypto whale has sparked attention in the market after withdrawing 50,000 SOL from major exchanges and sending it for staking.
    Advertisement
    50,000 SOL Withdrawn as Inactive Whale Wallet Reactivates
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A crypto whale has caught attention in the market after reactivating its wallet following months of dormancy.

    Advertisement

    According to on-chain data provided by Onchain Lens, this crypto wallet, which was earlier dormant for five months, awakened by withdrawing 50,000 SOL worth $4.25 million from major exchanges. The crypto whale withdrew this significant quantity of Solana from major exchanges Binance and Bybit. Withdrawing reveals a desire to buy in the case of this whale, while deposits reveal an intent to sell.

    This was followed by another action by the whale, according to Onchain Lens. The whale sent the 50,000 SOL for staking rather than selling it.

    Advertisement

    "After 5 months of dormancy, a whale withdrew 50,000 $SOL ($4.25M) from Binance and Bybit, then sent it for staking," Onchain Lens reported.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP on the Edge vs Bitcoin as February Ends, Vitalik Buterin Donates More ETH for Charity, Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Challenge PayPal USD in March XRP Records Largest On-Chain Realized Loss Spike Since 2022

    The action by the whale is in contrast to that seen before the weekend when over 1 million SOL tokens were unstaked.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/15/2026 - 19:24
    Whales Buying Bitcoin Instead of Retail, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    As reported, Whale Alert flagged a significant quantity of SOL stake unlocked Feb. 20. Whale Alert reported that 1,511,243 SOL worth $125,662,950 stake was unlocked in an unknown wallet.

    Solana price action

    At the time of writing, Solana was down 0.38% in the last 24 hours to $84.90 as the market faced slight profit taking on Sunday.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 02/10/2026 - 15:54
    Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for February 10
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Solana rebounded heading into the weekend, recovering from a low of $79.58 on Feb. 19. Buyers attempted to push Solana's price above $86, however, the recent bounce lacked strength.

    If the current profit taking continues, this increases the chances of a break below the $80 level. If that happens, Solana may drop to $76 and then to the Feb. 6 low of $67. Buyers are expected to return at the $67 level, as a close below it may cause Solana to drop to $50.

    The first sign of strength would be a break and close above $113, which coincides with the daily MA 50. That would indicate bears are losing their grip. After that, Solana may rise toward the daily MA 200 at $160.

    #Solana News #SOL price prediction #SOL News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 15:36
    Forget Shiba Inu Price: Why SHIB's Market Cap $3.6B Valuation Matters More in 2026
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 15:18
    Shiba Inu Issues Security Notice on Fake SOUs Amid Launch of Recovery System
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 16:00
    50,000 SOL Withdrawn as Inactive Whale Wallet Reactivates
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 15:36
    Forget Shiba Inu Price: Why SHIB's Market Cap $3.6B Valuation Matters More in 2026
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 22, 2026 - 15:18
    Shiba Inu Issues Security Notice on Fake SOUs Amid Launch of Recovery System
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all