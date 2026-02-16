AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

50 Million XRPs Sold in Less Than 24 Hours

By Alex Dovbnya
Mon, 16/02/2026 - 5:54
XRP’s attempt to break past the $1.66 local high this weekend ended in a sharp 16% correction, a move driven almost exclusively by a localized sell-off event on Upbit.
Advertisement
50 Million XRPs Sold in Less Than 24 Hours
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

XRP's recovery stopped around the $1.66 level this weekend, which triggered a rather violent crash. 

According to CoinGecko data, XRP is currently down 7.5%, reaching an intraday low of $1.45. 

According to fresh market analysis by pseudonymous trader Dom (@traderview2), the enormous plunge was driven by localized sell-off event on South Korea’s largest exchange, Upbit.

HOT Stories
50 Million XRPs Sold in Less Than 24 Hours Crypto Market Review: XRP Breaks 26 EMA, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Micro-Double Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Extends Gains to 25%

Massive selling  

After XRP reached the $1.66 local high, sell pressure on Upbit exploded.

Advertisement

Over a window of just 15 hours, Upbit users executed a staggering -50 million XRP in net market sales. 

Either a "mega-whale" or a collective panic among South Korean retail traders forced an abrupt exit. 

Advertisement

The Upbit decoupling 

The Spot Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) chart shared by Dom shows the net difference between buying and selling volume across different trading platforms.

The lines representing Binance (green), Coinbase (yellow), Bybit (blue), and OKX (orange) remain relatively flat or show only shallow declines.

The purple line decouples violently from the pack around the 04:00 mark. It nosedives vertically, crashing from neutral to -50,000,000 on the delta scale.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sun, 02/15/2026 - 15:34
XRP Golden Cross Emerges Amid 17% Price Surge, Metrics Flip Green
ByTomiwabold Olajide

The line (the spot price) mirrors the Upbit line almost perfectly. 

Dom’s forensics revealed that wash trading accounted for less than 0.07% of the activity. "Seems like real retail/institutional spot selling," Dom noted.

There were 12,775 unique trade sizes. The selling intensified between 8:00 AM and 12:00 PM KST (Korean Standard Time).

The order book absorbed approximately 2,500 sells per minute, with clip sizes ranging from 100K to 250K XRP.

#XRP News
Advertisement

Related articles

NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
Feb 16, 2026 - 3:00
Crypto Market Review: XRP Breaks 26 EMA, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Micro-Double Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Extends Gains to 25%
ByArman Shirinyan
News
Feb 15, 2026 - 19:11
Karpeles Recalls Mt. Gox Bonuses as 1,000 Bitcoins Move
ByAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 5:54
50 Million XRPs Sold in Less Than 24 Hours
Alex Dovbnya
News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
Feb 16, 2026 - 3:00
Crypto Market Review: XRP Breaks 26 EMA, Ethereum (ETH) Forms Micro-Double Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Extends Gains to 25%
Arman Shirinyan
News
Feb 15, 2026 - 19:11
Karpeles Recalls Mt. Gox Bonuses as 1,000 Bitcoins Move
Alex Dovbnya
Show all