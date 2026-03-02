AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    470 Million XRP at Risk of Sell-Off on Binance, Here Are Price Scenarios

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 15:39
    Binance has continued to witness XRP inflows as a potential sell-off is now shaping sentiment.
    Advertisement
    470 Million XRP at Risk of Sell-Off on Binance, Here Are Price Scenarios
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    The volatility on the broader crypto market remains a determining factor shaping both retail and whale activities. Over the past week, on-chain data shows that as many as 470 million XRP have been deposited on Binance. 

    Advertisement

    XRP Sell-off in view?

    XRP netflow remains a major trend that determines investor outlook. Precisely, the netflow from the XRP Ledger to Binance, per CryptoQuant data, comes in at $472 million.

    As amplified by XRP proponent STEPH IS CRYPTO, this shows a bearish outlook as such deposits might be accompanied by some sell-offs.

    The outlook was showcased in the coin’s price action in the short term. Over the past week, the XRP price has fallen by 1.08% to $1.36. This comes after a mild recovery for XRP as it has erased its more than 4% drawdown in the past 24 hours.

    Sell-off concerns remain on the horizon as the negative trading volume suggests poor liquidity conditions. As of writing time, daily volume has dropped 25%, signaling limited engagement by retail investors.

    Activities on the XRP Ledger have seen varied shifts in the past week. However, with active developer engagement, the projections are high that every negative trend, like the massive drawdown in XRP ETF flows in the past few days, will be upturned.

    If the Binance deposits translate to sell-offs, the XRP price may retest the $1.30 support. However, with broader market strength, a bullish consolidation toward $1.50 cannot be ruled out.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/02/2026 - 15:11
    $0 in Dogecoin ETF Daily Net Inflow: Cause for Concern?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Beyond XRP netflow, use case focus grows

    With a new month, Ripple Labs has released XRP from escrow in its usual manner, a move that can support broader use cases in different ecosystems.

    The optimism for XRP adoption by investors remains high as its integration on exchanges and platforms remains high.

    Proponents believe XRP is on track to displace Ethereum as the second-largest digital currency by market capitalization. While maintaining its role as a bridge asset, developers are pushing for new amendments that will help enhance the role of XRP on DeFi protocols on the XRPL.

    #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 15:11
    $0 in Dogecoin ETF Daily Net Inflow: Cause for Concern?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 15:00
    XRP ETFs Plunge 45% in Weekly Inflows, But US Still Leading
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches Crypto Persona Test Event, Users Can Win Up to 10g of Gold
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 15:39
    470 Million XRP at Risk of Sell-Off on Binance, Here Are Price Scenarios
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 15:11
    $0 in Dogecoin ETF Daily Net Inflow: Cause for Concern?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 2, 2026 - 15:00
    XRP ETFs Plunge 45% in Weekly Inflows, But US Still Leading
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all