470 Million XRP at Risk of Sell-Off on Binance, Here Are Price Scenarios

The volatility on the broader crypto market remains a determining factor shaping both retail and whale activities. Over the past week, on-chain data shows that as many as 470 million XRP have been deposited on Binance.

XRP Sell-off in view?

XRP netflow remains a major trend that determines investor outlook. Precisely, the netflow from the XRP Ledger to Binance, per CryptoQuant data , comes in at $472 million.

As amplified by XRP proponent STEPH IS CRYPTO, this shows a bearish outlook as such deposits might be accompanied by some sell-offs.

💥BREAKING:$XRP just saw 472M tokens moved to Binance in the past 7 days ($650M).



Bearish signal. pic.twitter.com/vacakhPScz — STEPH IS CRYPTO (@Steph_iscrypto) March 2, 2026

The outlook was showcased in the coin’s price action in the short term. Over the past week, the XRP price has fallen by 1.08% to $1.36. This comes after a mild recovery for XRP as it has erased its more than 4% drawdown in the past 24 hours.

Sell-off concerns remain on the horizon as the negative trading volume suggests poor liquidity conditions. As of writing time, daily volume has dropped 25%, signaling limited engagement by retail investors.

Activities on the XRP Ledger have seen varied shifts in the past week. However, with active developer engagement, the projections are high that every negative trend, like the massive drawdown in XRP ETF flows in the past few days, will be upturned.

If the Binance deposits translate to sell-offs, the XRP price may retest the $1.30 support. However, with broader market strength, a bullish consolidation toward $1.50 cannot be ruled out.

Beyond XRP netflow, use case focus grows

With a new month, Ripple Labs has released XRP from escrow in its usual manner, a move that can support broader use cases in different ecosystems.

The optimism for XRP adoption by investors remains high as its integration on exchanges and platforms remains high.