AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    450,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance as Dogecoin Price Returns to Green

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 18/10/2025 - 12:31
    An unknown wallet has moved millions of Dogecoin to the crypto exchange Binance.
    Advertisement
    450,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance as Dogecoin Price Returns to Green
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In recent hours, 450 million Dogecoin have arrived at major crypto exchange Binance. According to Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, 450,000,000 DOGE worth $83,403,700 were transferred from an unknown wallet to Binance.

    Advertisement

    A move to exchanges might indicate an intent to sell, although other reasons might be likely, and follows the recent volatility in the market.

    Friday's sell-off saw over $1.2 billion in crypto liquidations as investors jittered over banking concerns and escalating trade tensions.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin extended its drop amid a short-term golden cross and risk-off sentiment in the broader market, falling for the fourth consecutive day since Oct. 13 before rebounding.

    HOT Stories
    Can Ripple Push XRP Price Up After Recent Crypto Crash?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Zero Finally Added, Ethereum (ETH) to Recover at $3,550? Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Free
    Satoshi Loses $20 Billion as Bitcoin Tumbles
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Sees Insane 1,565% Liquidation Imbalance, Why XRP Has No CEO (Unlike Ripple), Samson Mow Warns of Bitcoin (BTC) Attack — Crypto News Digest

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading in green, reversing daily losses.

    Dogecoin trades in green

    Dogecoin stabilized Friday after early volatility saw its price drop to $0.175 before recovering into a tight $0.18-$0.19 range. At the time of writing, DOGE was up 4.71% in the last 24 hours to $0.187 amid a broader crypto market recovery.

    Dogecoin reached an intraday high of $0.189; in the coming sessions, it will be watched for a confirmation of $0.18 as a short-term base.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, a breakout above $0.19 could act as a trigger for a retest of the $0.20-$0.21 zone. Ali noted the $0.19 level as being mission-critical for DOGE, as a sustained breach above it might eye $0.33 as the next stop.

    Ali, in a separate tweet, noted that Dogecoin has potential to rebound with its next targets at $0.29, $0.45 and $0.86.

    #Dogecoin News #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 12:12
    Crazy Midnight Network Milestone Target Set by Cardano Founder
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 11:50
    Ethereum ETFs Agony: All Major Funds in Red
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 12:31
    450,000,000 DOGE Stun Binance as Dogecoin Price Returns to Green
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 12:12
    Crazy Midnight Network Milestone Target Set by Cardano Founder
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 18, 2025 - 11:50
    Ethereum ETFs Agony: All Major Funds in Red
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all