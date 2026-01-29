AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    -40% for Bitcoin (BTC): Biggest Miner Capitulation Since 2021 Warning Hits Cryptocurrency Market

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 14:40
    Bitcoin's hashrate collapses 40%, marking the biggest miner capitulation since 2021. Read how energy value plunges as experts debate power prices, storm impact and BTC mining stress.
    Advertisement
    -40% for Bitcoin (BTC): Biggest Miner Capitulation Since 2021 Warning Hits Cryptocurrency Market
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin miners just triggered one of the biggest retreats in years, and almost no one is talking about it. Hashrate has fallen by over 40% from its all-time high, which some experts are calling the biggest failure of miners since China's ban in 2021. 

    Advertisement

    The red flag? Bitcoin's Energy Value, a metric that does not get much attention but is actually pretty predictive — just took a hard dive with it.

    Charles Edwards, creator of the Energy Value model, sounded the alarm first. His take is that major BTC miners are shutting down. Again, not scaling back, but leaving en masse.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: -94% for Dogecoin (DOGE): Time to Worry? Not Yet, $10 XRP: Ripple Legend Provokes XRP Community With New Riddle, Binance Delists Meme Coins: 12 Gone Already
    Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Close out on $2? Ethereum (ETH) Back on Track, Big Bitcoin (BTC) Battle Ahead
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns Explode 2,807%, Ripple CEO Teases Big Reveal, Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Capitulate
    White House to Host Emergency Crypto Meeting: Details
    Article image
    Bitcoin price chart with Energy Value indicator applied by Charles Edwards

    The indicator, which links hashrate and energy costs to fair value, now shows Bitcoin priced almost 4% below its energy-derived baseline. And the moving average has turned over for the first time in over a year.

    Advertisement

    But not everyone is buying into the doom.

    "Crypto winter" is still winter

    The opposing camp says the hashrate drop is not capitulation — just winter. Power prices across the major U.S. grids shot up to over $100/MWh as Winter Storm Fern messed with supply and led to load curtailments. In this version, miners did not quit, they just paused.

    So, it may come that most of that hashrate will bounce back within two weeks, and Edward's chart just captured a weather event.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 01/29/2026 - 12:08
    Morning Crypto Report: -94% for Dogecoin (DOGE): Time to Worry? Not Yet, $10 XRP: Ripple Legend Provokes XRP Community With New Riddle, Binance Delists Meme Coins: 12 Gone Already
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Others see rising energy costs as an opportunity, not a threat. With the smaller players now out of the game, the big industrial-scale miners are able to get their hands on more of the market share, and at better margins. That changes Edwards's bearish take into a miner consolidation thesis.

    Even so, the size of the drop is hard to ignore. The last time Energy Value fell this hard and fast, the cryptocurrency spent six months in a death spiral before finding the bottom. That does not mean we are heading for a repeat of the past, though. Today's environment includes ETFs, nation-state buyers and structurally higher demand.

    But the warning sign is flashing again.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 14:32
    'Crypto Is Like Casino': Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Reacts to Market Meltdown
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 14:23
    33,217,400,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Crucial Metric Becomes Bullish Again
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    “USS Status” Launch: Crypto Veteran Returns With Satirical Cartoon, Privacy App, and Gasless L2
    QXMP Labs Announces Activation of RWA Liquidity Architecture and $1.1 Trillion On-Chain Asset Registration
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 14:40
    -40% for Bitcoin (BTC): Biggest Miner Capitulation Since 2021 Warning Hits Cryptocurrency Market
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 14:32
    'Crypto Is Like Casino': Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Reacts to Market Meltdown
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 14:23
    33,217,400,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Crucial Metric Becomes Bullish Again
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 13:47
    Is XRP Downtrend Over? XRP Millionaires Start Appearing Again
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 12:55
    Dogecoin Rewrites History, Ends Four-Month Sell-Off Streak
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 14:40
    -40% for Bitcoin (BTC): Biggest Miner Capitulation Since 2021 Warning Hits Cryptocurrency Market
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 14:32
    'Crypto Is Like Casino': Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Reacts to Market Meltdown
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 29, 2026 - 14:23
    33,217,400,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Crucial Metric Becomes Bullish Again
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all