AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    3,859,993,178 SHIB Shorts Liquidated in Surprise Crypto Rebound: What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 29/09/2025 - 15:58
    Shiba Inu price move caught both bears and bulls unawares
    Advertisement
    3,859,993,178 SHIB Shorts Liquidated in Surprise Crypto Rebound: What's Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Crypto markets rebounded over the weekend as short covering fueled gains across altcoins.

    Advertisement

    Major altcoins, including Shiba Inu, have climbed in the last 24 hours, partially reversing last week's sell-off. About $433.28 million in crypto liquidations were recorded in this time frame, mostly from short positions. According to CoinGlass data, $330 million were liquidated in short positions, while longs came in at $104.76 million.

    At press time, SHIB was trading up 3% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001209. Shiba Inu surged to a high of $0.00001224 during Sunday's trading session.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, and LTC ETF Filings to Be Withdrawn
    Cramer: Buy Crypto
    Breaking: Ripple Rival Swift to Launch Blockchain in Partnership with Consensys
    Nick Szabo: $44M in Bitcoin on the Move Amid Fears of State Seizure

    The move follows Saturday's drop to a low of $0.00001172, catching shorts unaware. According to CoinGlass data, 3,859,993,178 SHIB in short positions have been liquidated in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Given that Shiba Inu has seen mixed price performance in recent hours, a substantial amount of long liquidations also occurred. A total of $91,880 in Shiba Inu positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours. Longs accounted for $46,310, and shorts came in at $45,570.

    Big week ahead?

    This week, investors are looking ahead to several economic releases, including a key jobs report.

    The highlight of the week will be the nonfarm payrolls for September, set to be released on Friday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    Economists expect Friday’s jobs report to show 59,000 jobs added, and for the unemployment rate to remain steady at 4.3%, with a negative reading not being ruled out.

    The report is expected to influence the path of monetary policy, with traders pricing in two more interest rate cuts for the rest of 2025, in line with what the Fed indicated in its last meeting.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 15:54
    Bitcoin Going to Crash? US Dollar Index Hints at Move Up
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 15:47
    Binance Founder CZ Ends Speculation on Aster vs. Hyperliquid
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    DNA Holdings Orchestrates Landmark $344.4M Capital Deal, Bridging Nasdaq-Listed Company with Aethir’s Decentralized AI Infrastructure
    Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth
    Nigel Farage to Headline at UK’s flagship web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 15:58
    3,859,993,178 SHIB Shorts Liquidated in Surprise Crypto Rebound: What's Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 15:54
    Bitcoin Going to Crash? US Dollar Index Hints at Move Up
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 29, 2025 - 15:47
    Binance Founder CZ Ends Speculation on Aster vs. Hyperliquid
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all