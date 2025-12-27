Ripple CTO Shares XRP Ledger Progress Ahead of 2026 Takeoff: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz provides feedback on his XRP Ledger hub, which has been running for several months since its initial plan was revealed in August. Schwartz had spun up his XRP Ledger node, publishing its output data and researching other use cases for XRP.

The Ripple CTO's hub serves as a production service aiming for maximum uptime and reliability, and data gathered from it has been used to understand the XRP Ledger network behavior and performance.

In the most recent feedback, Schwartz stated that his XRPL hub has been completely solid since the past month. He also investigated various anomalies presented and found out that none were associated with any reduction in performance for peers.

My XRPL hub has been completely solid for the past month. I've investigated the anomalies shown on these graphs and none were associated with any reduction in performance for peers.https://t.co/LBDEaGGplh pic.twitter.com/8cm4cDfLyb — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 26, 2025

This feedback remains crucial, as it aligns with the key reasons why the Ripple CTO set up the hub in the first place.

As reported, Schwartz gave three reasons for the hub: First, he had not been running any XRPL infrastructure for a couple of years and thought it would be cool to start again.

Second, there were some instances of increased latency between some validators, and he believes that a good megahub could meaningfully reduce network latency and network diameter and increase reliability.

Third, there were some localized issues with XRPL not performing as well as expected in some cases, and he needed a hub to test his theories for what might be causing these issues.

Ripple CTO reveals new focus

In September, Schwartz announced he would be stepping away from his day-to-day activities as Ripple's CTO by the end of this year. Schwartz, an original architect of XRP Ledger, stated that his focus will now be on family and personal projects related to XRP.

In the midst of this, Schwartz reiterated he was not going away from the XRP community, participating in XRP Ledger through his XRP node, publishing its output data and researching other use cases for XRP besides what Ripple is focused on, among other things.

As "CTO Emeritus," Schwartz has joined Ripple's Board of Directors to continue supporting the company’s mission and long-term vision. He also joined Evernorth as a strategic advisor.