Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price History Reveals 213% Growth Scenario in Next 30 Days

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is heading into October with numbers that stand out from the rest of its trading history. In the last four years, October has been the best month, with an average gain of 213%, as per CryptoRank.

The highlight came in 2021, when SHIB grew by more than 833% in a single month. Since then, results have been more moderate, but the pattern has generally been positive.

The median return for October is +8.2%, showing that while a repeat of 2021 is rare, the month has still tended to bring positive returns. September often ends with losses, and November has also been a bit shaky. Q4 is the best period because of October shopping.

This year, the setup is very different from the chaos of 2021. Shiba Inu coin trades near $0.0000117, down about 45% in 2025, with most price increases stopped before reaching $0.000020. There is less liquidity and fewer trades, and investor sentiment has been flat-to-negative since the middle of summer.

Bottom line

History shows that there is a positive bias. If SHIB follows the typical October range, the token could reach $0.0000125 to $0.0000130. If the average return is hit, it would mean a rally toward $0.000036, which would require much stronger flows than we have seen recently.

It is unlikely that October will see a repeat of the breakout we saw in 2021, but October's track record makes it one of the few months where investors watch closely for a surprise.