AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price History Reveals 213% Growth Scenario in Next 30 Days

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 30/09/2025 - 16:15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces October with history of triple-digit gains
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price History Reveals 213% Growth Scenario in Next 30 Days
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is heading into October with numbers that stand out from the rest of its trading history. In the last four years, October has been the best month, with an average gain of 213%, as per CryptoRank

    Advertisement

    The highlight came in 2021, when SHIB grew by more than 833% in a single month. Since then, results have been more moderate, but the pattern has generally been positive.

    The median return for October is +8.2%, showing that while a repeat of 2021 is rare, the month has still tended to bring positive returns. September often ends with losses, and November has also been a bit shaky. Q4 is the best period because of October shopping.

    HOT Stories
    XRP to $3.50? Bollinger Bands Reveal Best Price Scenario
    Just In: Tether Buys $1,000,000,000 in Bitcoin on Q3's Closing Day
    XRP Bear Liquidated After Massive 20x Short
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moon Landing, Dogecoin (DOGE) Trapped in $0.23, XRP: Most Important Event for $3
    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    This year, the setup is very different from the chaos of 2021. Shiba Inu coin trades near $0.0000117, down about 45% in 2025, with most price increases stopped before reaching $0.000020. There is less liquidity and fewer trades, and investor sentiment has been flat-to-negative since the middle of summer.

    Advertisement

    Bottom line

    History shows that there is a positive bias. If SHIB follows the typical October range, the token could reach $0.0000125 to $0.0000130. If the average return is hit, it would mean a rally toward $0.000036, which would require much stronger flows than we have seen recently. 

    It is unlikely that October will see a repeat of the breakout we saw in 2021, but October's track record makes it one of the few months where investors watch closely for a surprise.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 15:53
    Lost Satoshi Blockchain Chat Resurfaces Years Later, Adam Back Weighs In
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Sep 30, 2025 - 15:41
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WhiteBIT to Host Exclusive “Institutional Night” at FC Barcelona Museum
    Nodepay launches Crypto’s largest Prediction Intelligence platform
    Solstice Finance Officially Launches USX, A Solana-Native Stablecoin With $160M Deposited TVL
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 16:15
    Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Price History Reveals 213% Growth Scenario in Next 30 Days
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 30, 2025 - 15:53
    Lost Satoshi Blockchain Chat Resurfaces Years Later, Adam Back Weighs In
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 30, 2025 - 15:41
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for September 30
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all