Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Citadel Launches All-Out Assault on DeFi

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 5:16
    Citadel is opposing exempted trading of tokenized equities, according to its recent letter to the SEC. .
    Advertisement
    Citadel Launches All-Out Assault on DeFi
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Powerful hedge fund Citadel Securities has voiced strong opposition to broad decentralized finance (DeFi), particularly for tokenized U.S. equities, in a letter to the SEC that provides feedback on proposed for exemptive relief. 

    Advertisement

    Its stance has attracted strong backlash from some crypto industry voices. 

    Not decentralized?

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Mythical 1,100% Activity, Bitcoin's Upside Setup Strengthens, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Razor-Sharp Reversal Window
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Email from Jed McCaleb Impersonator
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands

    Citadel argues that many DeFi platforms effectively operate as exchanges or broker-dealers, despite claims of decentralization.

    Advertisement

    There are identifiable intermediaries (developers, governance groups, and so on) who profit from transactions and influence order execution.

    Users interact with smart contracts that function like binding agreements, just as orders on a traditional exchange do.

    If DeFi trading of tokenized equities were exempt from SEC rules, this would lead to transparency gaps such as fees and conflicts of interest. There are also surveillance and compliance gaps, operational risks as well as custody issues.

    Tokenized securities must be treated like traditional equities, Citadel argues.

    At the same time, the hedge fund has stressed that it is not opposing innovation. 

    “However, it is important not to override key investor protections when trading tokenized securities,” it said. 

    Gensler’s playbook? 

    Some crypto industry commentators have accused Citadel of using the playbook of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. 

    “Who ever thought Citadel would be against innovation that removes predatory, rent-seeking intermediaries from the financial system? Oh, right, literally every single person in crypto,” Variant CLO Jake Chervinsky quipped. 

    Notably, Citadel recently lost two of their general counsels to crypto companies. 

    In October, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin recently disclosed a significant stake in DeFi Development Corp, which is a Solana treasury company. 

    #Decentralized Finance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 4, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Mythical 1,100% Activity, Bitcoin's Upside Setup Strengthens, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Razor-Sharp Reversal Window
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 22:36
    Bitwise XRP ETF Hits First Spot as Funds Near $1 Billion Milestone
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    N4T Announces Liquidity Locking Ahead of DEX Listings
    Nexchain Strengthens Stage 29 Momentum as Low-Fee AI Network Gains More Users
    VCHAT – VCT – VK: When Vietnam Refuses to Wait for Recognition and Instead Chooses to Build a New Digital Civilization
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 5:16
    Citadel Launches All-Out Assault on DeFi
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 4, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Mythical 1,100% Activity, Bitcoin's Upside Setup Strengthens, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Razor-Sharp Reversal Window
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 22:36
    Bitwise XRP ETF Hits First Spot as Funds Near $1 Billion Milestone
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD