CZ Issues Big Take on Address Poisoning Scams in Crypto

The loss of funds to malicious actors through the address poisoning scam has caught the attention of Binance founder, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao . In a reaction to a victim’s recent loss of $50 million within one hour, Zhao stated that such crypto attacks can be eliminated through the adoption of real-time blacklist queries.

CZ Advocates synergy in blacklisting wallets

For context, a poison attack happens when a malicious player plants a similar-looking address on a victim’s transaction history. When the unsuspecting victim copies the address because the start and end sets of characters are similar, the funds get directed to a different location.

Zhao argues that a possible way to prevent this from happening in the future would be for the crypto industry to agree to blacklist recipients of such funds. He stated that Binance already alerts users when they attempt to make transactions.

We can completely eradicate this type of poison address attacks. https://t.co/PJLd8WQV4y https://t.co/5R8JMp1EBe — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) December 24, 2025

However, an industry-wide consensus across chains might make the warning system more effective and eliminate address poison scams.

According to the explanation, the initiative's blacklist relies on security alliances to filter spam transactions and maintain blacklists. If effectively implemented, it could prevent avoidable losses that occur when a user fails to double-check a wallet address before hitting "send" on a transaction.

Notably, the scam exploits the long address characters and human weakness of not being patient enough to manually verify it. This challenge has prompted calls among some users for a better wallet design that could checkmate the exploits.

Others have suggested that users need to always perform transactions involving large sums using the ENS name, which eliminates the need for long strings of characters.

Can collaboration win next wave of crypto scams?

The need for a collective effort to eliminate scams in the industry is very necessary, given that malicious actors are getting more sophisticated in their attacks.

As U.Today reported, advances in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) will make it even more difficult to detect scam attacks, as there are tools that could easily replicate security features. Some, like Sora 2, can generate images and videos that are hard to tell apart.

Perhaps, developers might form a united front to effectively tackle poison address attacks and prevent losses.