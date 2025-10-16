AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    263,000,000,000 SHIB: Abnormal Exchange Flows Imbalance

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 16/10/2025 - 12:02
    Shiba Inu sellers are losing steam, with more than 200 billion being actively removed from exchanges
    Advertisement
    263,000,000,000 SHIB: Abnormal Exchange Flows Imbalance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu on-chain data has shown an unexpected change: approximately 263 billion SHIB have been removed from exchanges in the past day, indicating a sharp reversal in investor sentiment after weeks of intense sell pressure. Since traders seem to be putting money back into cold storage, which is usually an indication of waning short-term sell interest, the move represents a significant shift in sentiment.

    Exchanges losing SHIB

    The exchange netflow has decreased by -292 billion SHIB, while the exchange reserve has decreased by 0.35%, leaving approximately 82.66 trillion SHIB on centralized platforms, according to the most recent CryptoQuant and on-chain data. At the same time, the number of active addresses increased by almost 1%, indicating that holders are once again interested in and active on the chain.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Timing is especially crucial. The price of SHIB experienced a sharp decline recently, plunging below the crucial $0.0000115 support and hitting lows close to $0.0000095 before modestly rising to between $0.0000104 and $0.0000105. These significant withdrawals occurred at the same time as the rebound, suggesting that whales or long-term investors may be starting to accumulate at lower levels once more.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Has No CEO: Ripple CLO Explains Rationale
    $300 Trillion Crypto Mistake: Biggest Accidental Token Mints of All Time
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Downtrend Confirmed, Solana (SOL) Beats Ethereum Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom to Secure $120,000?
    Bitcoin Having One of Worst Years Ever as 'Uptober' Flops

    SHIB still trapped

    Technically, the chart continues to display SHIB trapped inside a descending wedge structure, with the 200-day EMA hovering above as a ceiling and resistance stacking close to $0.0000122-$0.0000133. Until the asset recovers these critical levels, the overall downward trend will continue. In the short term, though, the increase in outflows might prevent more downward pressure.

    Advertisement

    Looking at sentiment, this might be an early accumulation signal after billions of tokens were thrown onto exchanges in a panic earlier in October. After a protracted correction, the move back toward self-custody indicates that investors are now setting themselves up for stabilization or a possible recovery.

    However, optimism must be measured. Compared to the early October sell-off, volume is lower, and the RSI is still in the neutral-to-oversold range, suggesting consolidation rather than a confirmed reversal.

    To put it briefly, the departure of 263 billion SHIB from exchanges might be the first tangible indication of a supply reduction since the sell-off started. If maintained, it might give SHIB a platform to regain its momentum, but the crucial test before any bullish narrative can take root is still regaining the $0.0000115 zone.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 11:19
    XRP Has No CEO: Ripple CLO Explains Rationale
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 10:24
    Attack on Bitcoin, Samson Mow Issues Subtle Awareness Update
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Chainwire Earns 8 Badges in G2’s Fall 2025 Grid® Reports for Press Release Distribution”
    LX, the world's first platform for the deep integration of crypto and real-world finance, is about to launch, ushering in a new era of multi-chain transactions.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 12:02
    263,000,000,000 SHIB: Abnormal Exchange Flows Imbalance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 11:19
    XRP Has No CEO: Ripple CLO Explains Rationale
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 10:24
    Attack on Bitcoin, Samson Mow Issues Subtle Awareness Update
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all