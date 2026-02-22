$250,000 BTC by 2029: Peter Brandt Tells Scottie Pippen to 'Buy the Banana' of Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

This weekend, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen sparked a fresh Bitcoin debate, but veteran chart analyst Peter Brandt attached a price tag to the conversation. In response to Pippen’s comparison of the market structure in 2020 and 2026, Brandt projected a BTC price of $250,000 by 2029 and told the basketball legend to "buy the banana" of Bitcoin.

Advertisement

"Banana" logic behind Brandt's 2029 price geometry

For the confused, the "banana" is Brandt's shorthand for Bitcoin's curved, multi-year growth channel. Since 2012, the price has oscillated between a lower green boundary, which has marked deep cyclical retracements, and an upper red band, which has coincided with speculative excess.

Currently, with the price of Bitcoin trading in the high-$60,000 range after peaking near $92,000 in January 2026, the asset sits in the middle of this range far from historic extremes.

Brandt's projection assumes the continuation of a pattern that investors have already witnessed three times: in 2013, 2017 and 2021. Since the timeline stretches across the next halving cycle and into 2029, the "$250,000 BTC" figure is not a prediction for the next quarter, and the trader's credibility matters here with more than 50 years of experience in the futures market.

Advertisement

The logic behind $250,000 is as mechanical as pure math: if BTC remains within its logarithmic growth corridor and repeats prior cycle behavior, the upper boundary will migrate back to the mid-six-figure range before the end of the decade.

Peter Brandt does not deny Pippen's optimism for Bitcoin but insists that long-term geometry still governs the price of it.