2.35 Million Users: MEXC AI Trading Suite Gains Traction

MEXC has shared new data highlighting early adoption of its AI-powered trading tools, revealing that more than 2.35 million users engaged with the suite during its first six months in operation.

MEXC is a crypto exchange founded in 2018. It is now serving over 40 million users across more than 170 countries.

The tools, introduced in August 2025, were built to address common challenges faced by traders, including fragmented information, unreliable signals, and emotionally driven decision-making.

According to the exchange, usage has grown steadily since launch. Average daily active users reached just over 93,000, while peak daily activity climbed to more than 156,000 users.

AI leap: from insight to action

The most widely used feature was the MEXC-AI conversational assistant, which accounted for just over half of all activity across the suite. The bot handled an average of 66,000 responses per day, with total interactions exceeding 10.8 million.

System demand spiked sharply during periods of market stress. On October 11, 2025, when a sudden market selloff triggered heightened volatility, interactions with the AI bot surged to more than 168,000 in a single day, roughly double typical volumes, as traders sought rapid context and analysis.

MEXC says development of the tools was guided by practical trading scenarios rather than abstract experimentation.

“The objective was to help users move from insight to action,” said Vugar Usi Zade, Chief Operating Officer at MEXC. “When markets move quickly, traders need clear, usable information. That requirement shaped how these systems were designed.”

The AI suite has been rolled out incrementally. Early tools included AI Select List for token screening, AI News Radar for tracking sentiment and large on-chain movements, and the conversational AI assistant for real-time market discussion.

In November 2025, Smart Candles added contextual event analysis directly to price charts. This was followed by the launch of the AI Consultant in January 2026, offering portfolio diagnostics, continuous monitoring, and automated risk notifications.

Later that month, MEXC consolidated the tools into a single AI Toolbox interface, aiming to deliver a more integrated trading experience.