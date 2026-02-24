AdvertisementAdvert.
    2026 Will Be Awesome for Bitcoin: Investor Fred Krueger

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 24/02/2026 - 10:48
    Fred Krueger predicts an ultra-bullish year for Bitcoin, and Willy Woo agrees.
    2026 Will Be Awesome for Bitcoin: Investor Fred Krueger
    Prominent investor Fred Krueger has stepped forward on X with a tweet, sharing his vision for the future path the Bitcoin price is likely to take in 2026. He seems to be ultra-bullish on the prospects of the largest currency in the crypto market this year.

    A famous trader and crypto entrepreneur, Willy Woo, seems to be on the same page with him.

    2026 might be "awesome" for Bitcoin: Fred Krueger

    Fred Krueger tweeted that he expects 2026 to be “an awesome year” for Bitcoin. The crypto community reacted positively to this statement, sharing Krueger’s enthusiasm. One of the commentators, who responded, was trader and crypto entrepreneur Willy Woo.

    Woo stated: “A bear market always strengthens BTC.”

    Currently, Bitcoin is trading roughly 50% below its all-time high of $126,000 reached in October and is changing hands at $63,390 per coin. Over the past 24 hours, the bellwether cryptocurrency has crashed, losing roughly 6.5% as it went down from above $67,000 to the current level.

    The push down followed the U.S. government imposing 15% trade tariffs on countries despite the ruling of the Supreme Court against these tariffs.

    Saylor's Strategy suffers massive losses on BTC holdings

    Investor Ted Pillows has shared data about Michael Saylor and his brainchild, Strategy, suffering tremendous losses on their Bitcoin holdings — a staggering $9,500,000,000. Despite this, the company continues to stack BTC.

    Earlier this week, Michael Saylor announced on X that the BTC treasury firm had acquired another large Bitcoin batch — 592 BTC for roughly $39.8 million at $67,286 per coin on average. Now, Strategy holds 717,722 Bitcoins in total, worth $45,410,436,016.

    A day before, an internet entrepreneur, Vinny Lingam, tweeted a sarcastic post about him expecting Saylor to announce a half-billion Bitcoin purchase this week, hinting at Saylor’s persistence despite the current market crash. While many holders, including Bitcoin ETFs, have been selling their Bitcoin and closing long positions, Saylor is among those who continue to buy the dip based on his long-term vision of BTC as the basis of the future global financial system.

    Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has also announced a Bitcoin purchase lately; last week he bought a whole BTC, saying that he was going to buy more if BTC falls deeper.

