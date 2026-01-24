1.8 Million Daily Transactions: XRP Ledger Shows Key Growth per Latest Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

According to a recent Ripple and XRP report, daily transactions on XRP Ledger averaged 1.8 million in the second half of 2025, with payment transactions hitting 42.2 million and cumulative payment volume totaling 20.9 billion XRP (nearly $43.73 billion).

The median transaction fee was reported to be 0.000012 XRP (nearly $0.00002), and total fees burned in the past two quarters hit 1.5 million XRP (or about $3.1 million).

XRP Report released with Metrics, Events and Impact!



A lot of ground is being covered in this report, love to see it. https://t.co/6ISYAFDrPD pic.twitter.com/QJAYIHWGN5 — Vet (@Vet_X0) January 23, 2026

Since 2012, the network has processed over 4 billion transactions. The XRP Ledger network continues to maintain transaction fees of less than a cent and reports processing capacity of over 1,000 transactions per second (TPS).

Advertisement

What's coming in 2026?

Ripple President Monica Long predicts a shift in the crypto market that will play out across four key areas, including stablecoins, on-chain assets, crypto custody and automation through AI.

Long highlighted these themes as the major turning points that might drive institutional adoption in 2026.

The Ripple president predicts that by 2027, financial institutions will tap into the power of regulated stablecoins for 24/7 collateral mobility in capital markets. Long added that while retail use cases for stablecoins exist, the real growth engine is B2B.

Advertisement

Long shares a five-year prediction, saying that within the next five years, stablecoins will become fully integrated into global payment systems. The Ripple president also predicts the convergence of blockchain and AI.

Crucial alert issued to node validators

In a tweet, RippleX issued an alert to node validators as a key date nears. In a friendly reminder, RippleX urges node operators to upgrade before amendments in XRPL v.3.0.0 activate on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

All XRPL version 3.0.0 amendments have been triggered for mainnet adoption, and it is hence crucial for XRPL node operators or validators to upgrade their software to the current version to avoid being amendment blocked.

Five fix amendments are included in XRPL version 3.0.0, which include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixMPTDeliveredAmount, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixPriceOracleOrder. Permissioned domains, which represent a compliance building block for institutions, have entered majority, with their activation on the mainnet anticipated for Feb. 4.