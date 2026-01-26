AdvertisementAdvert.
    $17,100,000 in 7 Days, Institutions Pick Solana Over Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 26/01/2026 - 14:28
    Crypto products saw $1.37 billion in outflows, but Solana broke the trend with a $17 million inflow.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Amid the broader cryptocurrency market volatility, institutional investors placed their bets on Solana (SOL) ahead of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP. As highlighted by CoinShares researcher James Butterfill, Solana registered $17.1 million in inflows over the last seven days.

    Solana wins institutional investor bid

    Notably, this signals that these institutional investors are confident of Solana’s price outlook and future trajectory compared to the other crypto products. The development indicates capital flow to SOL when compared to others on the top 20 list of crypto assets.

    Solana’s seven-day inflow flipped the combined flow that Litecoin, Zcash, Chainlink and others managed to attract in the same period. These assets in total recorded $10.1 million in inflows as against SOL’s $17.1 million.

    Bitcoin suffered the worst weekly outflow with a total of $1.08 billion withdrawn within seven days. It was followed by Ethereum, whose outflow stood at $630.3 million, while XRP bled by $18.2 million. Other outflows were by Multi-asset and Sui, with $15.5 million and $6 million, respectively.

    The total outflows in digital asset investment products came in at $1.732 billion. This marks the highest volume of outflows in more than 10 weeks.

    In terms of outflows by region, most were recorded in the United States, which logged $1.8 billion within one week. Institutional players like BlackRock contributed to this massive outflow as the investment giant has steadily offloaded Bitcoin and Ethereum since the start of January 2026.

    The latest, which occurred on Jan. 22, saw BlackRock dump $603 million worth of assets. It comprised $356.7 million worth of BTC and $247.1 million worth of Ethereum. Some market watchers consider that the outflow from BlackRock suggests little confidence in the price outlook of the asset on the part of the investment giant.

    Price outlook signals continued volatility 

    Other regions that registered outflows were Sweden, the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Brazil, with $11.1 million, $4.4 million, $2.6 million and $1.7 million, respectively.

    Conversely, Canada, Germany and Switzerland were countries that saw inflows of $33.5 million, $19.1 million and $32.5 million, in that order.

    CoinMarketCap data shows that Solana has dropped by 3.45% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $122.37. Bitcoin has shed 1.2% and changing hands at $87,712, while Ethereum lost 1.24% and is trading for $2,898.43.

    XRP remains below the $2 level and is changing hands at $1.89, which reflects a 0.03% decline.

    #Solana
