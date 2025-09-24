Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    161,327,411,476 SHIB Leave Coinbase into Unknown, Shiba Inu Price Reaction Unveiled

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 24/09/2025 - 15:34
    New Shiba Inu coin whale empties Coinbase for 161,327,411,476 SHIB
    Advertisement
    161,327,411,476 SHIB Leave Coinbase into Unknown, Shiba Inu Price Reaction Unveiled
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has just witnessed one of its largest whale transactions this month. A total of 161,327,411,476 SHIB — equivalent to almost $1.97 million at current prices — was withdrawn from Coinbase and transferred to a new Ethereum wallet with no previous activity.

    Advertisement

    The inflows came in two waves: 62.85 billion SHIB ($756,770) two days ago and 98.47 billion SHIB ($1.19 million) 14 hours ago. Both transferred to the same wallet, which now shows 161.32 billion SHIB.

    Outflows from big exchanges like Coinbase can signal that users prefer self-custody or want to use their tokens in DeFi, and do not forget that Shiba Inu has Shibarium. While price action may not be guaranteed, large SHIB outflows from Coinbase tend to draw scrutiny.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate at 0: Why Did It End?
    Sam Bankman-Fried Suddenly Reemerges on Social Media. What’s Happening?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Loses $4,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Hope for $0.00002 Not Lost, Dogecoin (DOGE) Hiding Bullish Card for $0.32
    No, China Is Not Embracing Crypto
    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    Price-wise, SHIB is changing hands around $0.0000122 today, up just under 1% in the last session. The token dipped as low as $0.0000117 earlier this week before bouncing back slightly. Looking at the daily chart, SHIB has been stuck between $0.0000115 and $0.000018 for most of 2025.

    Advertisement

    Bottom line for Shiba Inu coin

    Binance trading volumes show SHIB averaging around $150 million per day this month, which is far below the peaks of over $1 billion seen during the rally in early 2025. This makes large-scale transfers like this one stand out even more since they represent a considerable proportion of overall market activity.

    Article image
    SHIB by CoinMarketCap

    The focus is on the new wallet and whether it will send the tokens elsewhere. With 161 billion SHIB parked off Coinbase, a new headline player has emerged in the Shiba Inu whale watch.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 15:26
    Ripple Partner Exchange Drops Crucial Scam Alert for XRP, Crypto Community
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Sep 24, 2025 - 15:20
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 24
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Partners with NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. to Inspire Smarter Moves in Sports and Crypto
    The Digital Euro vs. Stablecoins: The Future of Money Is Debated at MERGE Madrid
    Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT): the first global trading series with a live human vs AI final in Dubai
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 15:34
    161,327,411,476 SHIB Leave Coinbase into Unknown, Shiba Inu Price Reaction Unveiled
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 24, 2025 - 15:26
    Ripple Partner Exchange Drops Crucial Scam Alert for XRP, Crypto Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 24, 2025 - 15:20
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 24
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD