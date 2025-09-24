161,327,411,476 SHIB Leave Coinbase into Unknown, Shiba Inu Price Reaction Unveiled

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has just witnessed one of its largest whale transactions this month. A total of 161,327,411,476 SHIB — equivalent to almost $1.97 million at current prices — was withdrawn from Coinbase and transferred to a new Ethereum wallet with no previous activity.

The inflows came in two waves: 62.85 billion SHIB ($756,770) two days ago and 98.47 billion SHIB ($1.19 million) 14 hours ago. Both transferred to the same wallet, which now shows 161.32 billion SHIB.

Outflows from big exchanges like Coinbase can signal that users prefer self-custody or want to use their tokens in DeFi, and do not forget that Shiba Inu has Shibarium. While price action may not be guaranteed, large SHIB outflows from Coinbase tend to draw scrutiny.

Price-wise, SHIB is changing hands around $0.0000122 today, up just under 1% in the last session. The token dipped as low as $0.0000117 earlier this week before bouncing back slightly. Looking at the daily chart, SHIB has been stuck between $0.0000115 and $0.000018 for most of 2025.

Bottom line for Shiba Inu coin

Binance trading volumes show SHIB averaging around $150 million per day this month, which is far below the peaks of over $1 billion seen during the rally in early 2025. This makes large-scale transfers like this one stand out even more since they represent a considerable proportion of overall market activity.

SHIB by CoinMarketCap

The focus is on the new wallet and whether it will send the tokens elsewhere. With 161 billion SHIB parked off Coinbase, a new headline player has emerged in the Shiba Inu whale watch.