Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Weighs in on Base Misconception: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 23/09/2025 - 13:06
    Ripple CTO strikes out against misconception about Coinbase L2 Base
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Weighs in on Base Misconception: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent X discussion, Ripple CTO David Schwartz weighed in on a common misconception about Coinbase's layer-2 platform, Base.

    Advertisement

    Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal pointed out a common misconception about the Base platform. In a tweet, Grewal stated that framing sequencers on L2s such as Base as exchanges misrepresents their function as a marketplace. Sequencers act as blockchain's "air traffic control," taking unordered transactions and organizing them.

    To clear up this misconception, Grewal provides the SEC's definition of an exchange as that which provides a marketplace for bringing together buyers and sellers of securities. Grewal added that L2s are general-purpose blockchains that operate as infrastructure. These process messages as code (calling smart contracts) and batch all transactions (payments, calls, messages), while deferring any formal order or interaction/matching rules (AMM, CLOB, auctions) to an app’s smart contracts and frontend.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Celebrates New Marriage with Emotional Message
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom, XRP: Hope for $3 Recovery Not Lost, Bitcoin Not Losing $100,000, Yet
    Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Binance's CZ Reveals Key Reason Why He's Not Using Telegram

    The Coinbase CLO explains his point further using an illustration of an off-chain infrastructure such as AWS. Just like Base, infrastructure like AWS runs code that developers provide. This code can include payments, calls, messages and exchanges, being run deterministically. "If an exchange runs on AWS, is AWS an exchange? Obviously not," Grewal asked.

    Advertisement

    Ripple CTO weighs in

    The bottom line of Base, for Grewal, is this: L2 sequencers enable scalable, secure on-chain transactions that scale Ethereum computing and enable a wide range of applications in a new global economy. He added that mislabeling L2 sequencers might be spreading FUD, overlooking the critical role they play in scaling.

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz joined the conversation on X, buttressing the point made by Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal with an illustration of an off-chain infrastructure.

    Schwartz stated: "The argument is that the sequencer is no different from a CPU or cloud hosting. It just does math in a precisely agreed upon way with no right or ability to impose any other rules on the data it processes."

    In response to an X user, Schwartz added, "No CPU does AML. Amazon cloud hosting doesn't do any KYC or AML on the endpoints of payments or trades their systems process."

    In a recent development, Ripple has provided an update on the institutional DeFi roadmap for the XRP Ledger, which recently entered the top tier of institutional DeFi with $1 billion monthly stablecoin volume and top-10 RWA activity.

    #Ripple News #Base
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:01
    -$375,00,000 Bitcoin in 24 Hours: Institutional Whales Go Negative
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 12:30
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash? 2 Bullish and 1 Bearish Scenario
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against and Ajna & Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks All Records as World’s Largest Web3 Event with 25,000 Attendees Amid Unprecedented Demand
    BYDFi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:06
    Ripple CTO Weighs in on Base Misconception: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 13:01
    -$375,00,000 Bitcoin in 24 Hours: Institutional Whales Go Negative
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2025 - 12:30
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crash? 2 Bullish and 1 Bearish Scenario
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD