1.5 Million XRP Confirmed in Last 24 Hours

With over 1.7 million transactions completed in a single day, XRP recently achieved a major on-chain threshold that usually diffrentiates a bullish market from a bearish one. This was one of the busiest days for the network in the last few weeks.

This spike in activity occurs at a critical juncture, when the market structure of XRP is beginning to stabilize and possibly prepare for an upside breakout. In the past, increases in investor participation and network liquidity have coincided with spikes in XRP’s on-chain transaction volume.

XRP's ecosystem grows

The volume of daily transactions indicates high utility and engagement within Ripple’s ecosystem, especially in payment corridors and liquidity-based operations, even though it does not directly translate into price action. Strong evidence from the data points to active distribution, in which major holders may be transferring assets to new players in order to create more wholesome market dynamics.

XRP has been fighting significant technical resistance at the $3.00 mark. Following weeks of consolidation, the asset recently broke above a number of moving averages, including the 50-day and 100-day, indicating fresh momentum. According to the chart, bullish traders are watching for a potential breakout that might set the tone for the next leg upward, as the price hovers near the upper boundary of a descending triangle.

More room for growth

Since XRP is not yet in an overbought state, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still in a balanced zone, allowing for additional growth before possible exhaustion. The next significant targets may stretch toward $3.30-$3.50, levels last observed during the late summer rally, if momentum holds and buying pressure keeps increasing.

All things considered, XRP’s technical and on-chain data now support the same story: an active, growing network that might be preparing for a fresh bullish phase. If transaction velocity keeps up this rate, XRP may establish itself as one of the few altcoins showing promising technical recovery and solid network fundamentals as we move into Q4.