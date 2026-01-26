AdvertisementAdvert.
    $1.46 Billion in Mere Days: Bitcoin ETFs Log Highest 2026 Weekly Withdrawal

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 26/01/2026 - 15:52
    With Bitcoin trading in red for most days during the past few weeks, institutions are beginning to move with caution and Bitcoin ETFs have recorded the highest weekly outflow so far in 2026.
    Bitcoin has continued to see its weak and negative trend extend across its ETF ecosystem as its price has continued to plunge deep over the past few days.

    Amid ongoing volatility, Bitcoin ETFs have also seen increased withdrawals over the past week, as institutions appear to be trading with caution.

    $1.46 billion out of Bitcoin funds

    According to recent data provided by popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded a notable streak of outflows last week as investors pulled in over 16,300 BTC, worth about $1.46 billion, from the combined Bitcoin funds.

    While the outflow has followed a brief period of mixed flows earlier in the month, where a mix of little outflows and decent inflows were seen in the past few weeks, the broad spot Bitcoin ETFs have just recorded their largest weekly outflow of 2026.

    The massive pull back seen among the Bitcoin funds have come as modest inflows seen during the week were quickly overshadowed by growing withdrawals from investors.

    With this massive withdrawal seen across the spot Bitcoin ETFs, it appears that the selling pressure intensified toward the end of the week when Bitcoin had plunged deeper into red territory, suggesting that institutions may be locking in profits or reducing exposure amid ongoing market uncertainty.

    Institutions relent as Bitcoin hovers around $88,000

    While the latest weekly outflow recorded by the Bitcoin ETFs marks the highest seen so far in 2026, it appears that institutional investors are beginning to move with caution as investors await stronger price signals and broader clarity.

    The withdrawal from institutions has come after Bitcoin lost the $90,000 level, fading optimism surrounding its potential to reclaim $100,000 in January.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Spot Bitcoin ETF
