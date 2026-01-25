AdvertisementAdvert.
    $1,410,000,000 DOGE in 24 Hours: Key Dogecoin Signal Just Flashed

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 25/01/2026 - 2:00
    Dogecoin has flashed a key signal as the crypto market anticipates recovery.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin is now trading sideways after dropping for seven consecutive days from Jan. 14 to 20. Since Jan. 20, Dogecoin's price has traded in a range between $0.12 and $0.129. This stabilization is reflected in the derivatives market as seen in the open interest.

    According to CoinGlass data, Dogecoin's open interest came in at $1.41 billion, a 0.2% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Although the increase seems small, it remains significant as it might point to stabilization after a massive sell-off since the past week.

    The price drop in the market saw derisking across the derivatives market, with open interest falling as a result.

    The slight increase in open interest remains significant as leverage gets flushed out from the market, which might yield the stabilization needed for the price to aim for the next move.

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was still trading in the red, down 0.3% in the last 24 hours to $0.1242 and down nearly 10% weekly.

    The broader crypto market is mostly trading in the red early Saturday with $292 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data.

    The Federal Reserve's interest rate decision is awaited Jan. 28, which might spark volatility in the markets. Traders expect the Fed to hold rates steady, with only two quarter-point cuts anticipated in 2026.

    Dogecoin news

    Cyber Hornet has filed for an S&P Crypto 10 ETF, which could be the first S&P-linked spot basket and includes Dogecoin.

    The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG) was listed on Nasdaq this week. This milestone builds on 21Shares' partnership with House of Doge, which began in April 2025.

    In late 2025, 21Shares launched the 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD), offering U.S. investors twice the daily exposure to Dogecoin, and introduced a Dogecoin ETP in Europe — the only one endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation.

    The developer team at Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge has announced the "Such" app, expected in the first half of 2026. The Such app is anticipated to bring new ways to interact with and further utility to Dogecoin.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin
