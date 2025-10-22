$1,400,000,000 in Crypto Buybacks: Massive Moves by HYPE, PUMP, GMX Teams

Advertisement

Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pump.fun (PUMP) and GMX (GMX) are the three most active players in the sphere of token buybacks. Almost 50% of all buyback volume registered in 2025 came from the Hyperliquid DEX team, the newest CoinGecko report says.

$1.4 billion in buybacks registered in crypto in 2025: CoinGecko report

The aggregated volume of crypto buybacks — coordinated purchases of tokens on the open market by their issuer — exceeded $1.4 billion in equivalent from Jan. 1 to Oct. 15, 2025. A total of $644 million of this unbelievable amount was bought by the Hyperliquid (HYPE) team, CoinGecko's latest report says.

Our team did a study of largest token buybacks.



Token buyback spending has reached over $1.4b across 28…

Hyperliquid (HYPE), one of the most popular perpetual DEXes of 2025, is the biggest player here, with almost 50% of total buyback volume.

The leader is followed by LayerZero (ZRO), a cross-blockchain communication protocol. After holding one of the most anticipated airdrops ever, LayerZero (ZRO) initiated over $150 million in buybacks.

Pump.fun (PUMP), Solana's dominant meme coin no-code launcher, bought back 3% of the total PUMP supply, having spent $138 million in 2025.

GMX, another decentralized exchange for perps, despite being only the 11th largest buyback project by volume, repurchased 13% of the GMX circulating supply. A significant portion of these tokens was redistributed among the community, data says.

Raydium (RAY) and Jupiter (JUP), two dominant Solana DEXes, are also among active buyback initiator, with more than $160 million spent for this activity in total.

Projects use buyback events to reduce potential selling pressure

As covered by U.Today previously, the buybacks — both by teams and founders personally — are powerful price catalysts since they demonstrate confidence in the token's value.

On Oct. 18, ENA, a native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum-based stablecoin protocol, outperformed all of the top 100 altcoins.

Ethena's founder, Guy Young, purchased $25 million worth of ENA on the open market, which was noticed by analysts.

Also, buybacks naturally reduce the circulating supply, which makes the asset verifiably scarcer and, therefore, more valuable.