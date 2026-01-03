Advertisement
    12,990,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Sees Rare Futures Leap

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 14:26
    Shiba Inu has finally seen a big breakout in 24-hour open interest as the price rebounds.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has registered an over 5.17% spike in open interest in the last 24 hours. CoinGlass data reveals that over 12.9 trillion SHIB have been committed by investors to the futures derivatives market of the meme coin.

    Shiba Inu open interest distribution

    For clarity, open interest refers to the cumulative amount of unsettled positions in the derivatives market.

    It is an indication of a fresh injection of capital by investors betting on a possible price uptick for an asset, in this case, Shiba Inu. With increased liquidity, SHIB may experience a price gain in the cryptocurrency market.

    As per data, the surge in open interest saw $104.05 million committed to Shiba Inu by these traders within the time frame. The development signals that Shiba Inu traders are rearranging their positions in preparation for possible positive moves in the market.

    The largest percentage of these traders optimistic about a bullish SHIB are on the Gate exchange. Notably, 41.08% of the total open interest, or 5.43 trillion SHIB worth $42.75 million, was committed by traders on the exchange.

    Three other exchanges, namely, LBank, Bitget and OKX, bet 13.04%, 11.16% and 10.99%, respectively, of the total open interest. This corresponds to $13.57 million, $11.62 million and $11.44 million, in that order, to SHIB’s future price outlook.

    As of this writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.000007884, which represents a 3.84% increase in the last 24 hours. The dog-themed meme coin surged from a low of $0.000007513 to peak at $0.000008287 amid a broader meme coin rally.

    The meme coin’s trading volume has also climbed by a massive 66.55% to $218.92 million as the ecosystem recorded reduced exchange supply.

    Interestingly, a mysterious Shiba Inu billionaire holder stunned the market after it rose from a 30-day pause to withdraw 39.92 billion SHIB from the Coinbase exchange. The monetary value of the transaction was put at about $244,470.

    Can Shiba Inu sustain bullish recovery?

    It appears Shiba Inu is determined to make a bold start to 2026. On the first trading day of 2026, SHIB registered a 20% surge in open interest.

    Barely 48 hours later, another 5.7% jump in the same metric suggests that investors appear bullish.

    The meme coin has also shown promise with its uptick in price. The price gain supported its move against Toncoin as Shiba Inu edged it away from the 25th position in terms of ranking by market capitalization.

    If the meme coin sustains its current bullish momentum, it might begin its recovery journey toward the $0.00001 price level.

    #Shiba Inu
