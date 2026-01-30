AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    12,290,000,000,000 SHIB: Shiba Inu OI Makes Bullish U-Turn

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 16:11
    Shiba Inu open interest has briefly flashed a bullish signal, with over 12.29 trillion SHIB despite the broad crypto market slowdown, which has seen SHIB trade deeply in red.
    Advertisement
    12,290,000,000,000 SHIB: Shiba Inu OI Makes Bullish U-Turn
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu derivatives market has seen a mild resurgence as its open interest is currently flashing green with a decent increase of about 0.89% over the last day.

    Advertisement

    In an unexpected move that appears to be a sudden flip in investor sentiment despite the broad crypto market slowdown, the Shiba Inu open interest metric has returned to the bullish side.

    According to data from CoinGlass, over 12,290,000,000,000 SHIB have been committed to its futures market over the past day, suggesting that investors are still positive about a potential recovery for SHIB’s trading price.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $126? Abnormal TV Glitch Reveals Ultimate XRP Price Target,  Bitcoin to $25,000: Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Brutal Timeline, Shiba Inu Unlock Hits 41,128,246,331 SHIB on Major Exchange
    Ex-Ripple CTO: ‘Rational People’ Don’t See $100 XRP Yet
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Are There Any Chances? Is XRP Eyeing $1.50? Bitcoin (BTC) Under Bearish Control

    SHIB’s price stays in red

    Per further on-chain data, the slight increase in SHIB’s open interest has come despite the massive plunge in the price of the leading dog-themed meme token. At press time, Shiba Inu is trading $0.000007289, a mild decrease of about 0.34% over the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/30/2026 - 12:02
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Rockets 500% in Rare Upside for Price
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Nonetheless, it is important to note that the Shiba Inu open interest metric measures the total number of outstanding derivatives contracts for SHIB. A surge in the metric often reflects growing interest and demand among retail and institutional investors.

    As such, with the sharp resurgence seen in Shiba Inu’s open interest on Jan. 30, it appears that futures traders are increasingly opening new positions amid resurging interest in the asset.

    Advertisement

    While Shiba Inu is currently trading close to a possible price resurgence, the positive futures market suggests that investors are beginning to regain confidence.

    With this metric, market analysts are positive that Shiba Inu is positioning for a major rally ahead.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 16:08
    Major XRP Escrow Amendment Just Passed, What's Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 30, 2026 - 16:01
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 16:11
    12,290,000,000,000 SHIB: Shiba Inu OI Makes Bullish U-Turn
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 16:08
    Major XRP Escrow Amendment Just Passed, What's Next?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 30, 2026 - 16:01
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 30
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Jan 30, 2026 - 15:58
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 30
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 15:53
    Bitcoin in February Is a Success Story, BTC Price History Proves
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 16:11
    12,290,000,000,000 SHIB: Shiba Inu OI Makes Bullish U-Turn
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 16:08
    Major XRP Escrow Amendment Just Passed, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Jan 30, 2026 - 16:01
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 30
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Show all