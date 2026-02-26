AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    -117 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Flew out of Exchanges: Selling Pressure Easing

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 13:35
    Shiba Inu seeing substantial exchange outflows that can make the life of bulls a little bit easier.
    Advertisement
    -117 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Flew out of Exchanges: Selling Pressure Easing
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Exchange inflows have significantly decreased, which is one of the few somewhat positive signals Shiba Inu has shown in recent sessions. According to on-chain metrics, there is less immediate sell-side pressure now that the volume of SHIB heading toward exchanges has slowed down from previous spikes

    Because fewer tokens being sent to exchanges typically translates into less intent to sell, this kind of shift has historically signaled the start of stabilization phases.

    Shiba Inu held hostage

    However, price action conveys a more nuanced picture, even though the inflow picture appears less aggressive. With frequent rejections close to dynamic resistance levels, SHIB is still trapped beneath important moving averages. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Reclaims Key 200-Week Support, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $47,511 in $8 Million Mistake, USDC on Cardano Hits First Big Milestone Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Hold Support Line? Bitcoin Hides Severe Price Divergence, Ethereum (ETH) Bounces in Attempt to Recover $2,000
    Article image
    Source: CryptoQuant

    Technical rather than structural, the most recent bounce attempts appear to be motivated more by short-term positioning than by real demand coming back to the market. Easing inflows alone does not lead to recovery, which is the fundamental problem at hand. It merely removes one headwind.

    Advertisement

    The market requires active buying pressure, which is currently lacking, for a long-lasting reversal to occur. At best, volume is moderate, and each upward push seems to be short-lived, suggesting that buyers are still reluctant to commit at higher prices. Additionally, the overall trend is still obviously negative. 

    Bears still in control

    The asset keeps printing lower highs, and the failure to recover important short-term averages indicates that sellers continue to control the overall structure.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 02/23/2026 - 17:38
    Michael Saylor Teases New Bitcoin Buy, XRP Ledger Transactions Jump 40%, Shiba Inu Price Hits $3.6 Billion Market Cap Wall — U.Today Crypto Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement

    The lack of significant accumulation indicates that SHIB is not yet entering a true recovery phase, even though exchange inflows are no longer displaying immediate warning signs. Investor expectations should remain realistic. 

    The price may continue to move sideways or drift lower in the absence of clear demand, but the decrease in exchange inflows may help reduce downside volatility and slow the pace of declines. Stronger volume, consistent closes above resistance levels and a discernible improvement in market sentiment would all be necessary for a true shift to be confirmed.

    Shiba Inu is currently in a neutral-to-fragile state. While selling pressure has decreased, the buying side has not materialized. Any recovery story remains conjectural rather than verified until that imbalance is rectified.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 15:27
    Bitcoin Rebound Triggers Uptick in Crypto Fear & Greed Index
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 14:54
    XRP Sees Cautious Optimism in US Spot XRP ETF Flows, Up $6 Million in 2 Days
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Comdex introduces Comdex TraceOS™ to support victims of fake trading platforms, romance-investment scams and wallet drains
    Global Blockchain Show Riyadh Unveils World-Class Speakers Redefining the Future of Web3 and Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 15:27
    Bitcoin Rebound Triggers Uptick in Crypto Fear & Greed Index
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 14:54
    XRP Sees Cautious Optimism in US Spot XRP ETF Flows, Up $6 Million in 2 Days
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 14:41
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Down 5% Despite SHIB Price Relief Rally
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all