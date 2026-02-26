-117 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours Flew out of Exchanges: Selling Pressure Easing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Exchange inflows have significantly decreased, which is one of the few somewhat positive signals Shiba Inu has shown in recent sessions. According to on-chain metrics, there is less immediate sell-side pressure now that the volume of SHIB heading toward exchanges has slowed down from previous spikes.

Because fewer tokens being sent to exchanges typically translates into less intent to sell, this kind of shift has historically signaled the start of stabilization phases.

Shiba Inu held hostage

However, price action conveys a more nuanced picture, even though the inflow picture appears less aggressive. With frequent rejections close to dynamic resistance levels, SHIB is still trapped beneath important moving averages.

Technical rather than structural, the most recent bounce attempts appear to be motivated more by short-term positioning than by real demand coming back to the market. Easing inflows alone does not lead to recovery, which is the fundamental problem at hand. It merely removes one headwind.

Advertisement

The market requires active buying pressure, which is currently lacking, for a long-lasting reversal to occur. At best, volume is moderate, and each upward push seems to be short-lived, suggesting that buyers are still reluctant to commit at higher prices. Additionally, the overall trend is still obviously negative.

Bears still in control

The asset keeps printing lower highs, and the failure to recover important short-term averages indicates that sellers continue to control the overall structure.

Advertisement

The lack of significant accumulation indicates that SHIB is not yet entering a true recovery phase, even though exchange inflows are no longer displaying immediate warning signs. Investor expectations should remain realistic.

The price may continue to move sideways or drift lower in the absence of clear demand, but the decrease in exchange inflows may help reduce downside volatility and slow the pace of declines. Stronger volume, consistent closes above resistance levels and a discernible improvement in market sentiment would all be necessary for a true shift to be confirmed.

Shiba Inu is currently in a neutral-to-fragile state. While selling pressure has decreased, the buying side has not materialized. Any recovery story remains conjectural rather than verified until that imbalance is rectified.