Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Debuts Embarrassing Marketing Plan as Community Anger Grows

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 7/09/2025 - 8:38
    The official account behind Shiba Inu's Shibarium has urged to spam crypto posts to inflate the token's social media presence
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Debuts Embarrassing Marketing Plan as Community Anger Grows
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The official X account of Shiba Inu's Shibarium Network has raised some eyebrows by openly encouraging SHIB holders to spam crypto comment sections with mentions of the once-popular cryptocurrency. 

    Moreover, they specifically asked users to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools for automating comment creation, which seems to be a whole new level of desperation. 

    The account seemingly wants to artificially inflate the presence of the most successful Dogecoin copycat with the help of spam. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Is Dying, Researcher Says
    20,311,173 SHIB Burn Shakes Up Network With Massive Key Index Surge
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/04/2025 - 15:48
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 Days Left
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    The extremely embarrassing "market strategy" apparently shows that the project is no longer capable of generating organic interest, which is why it is resorting to effectively beginning followers for spam replies. 

    Community anger grows 

    "SHIB is already dead, and you are dead too," a commentator said in response to the cringeworthy X post. 

    Some have also expressed frustration with the lack of ecosystem development. 

    SHIB leaves top 30 

    According to CoinGecko data, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is nowhere to be found within the CoinMarketCap top 30. 

    Back in 2021, the token briefly managed to enter the top 10 and flip DOGE by market cap. 

    Those who invested in SHIB at its all-time high back in 2021 are now down by a whopping 86% after almost four years despite the fact that the market has experienced significant growth since then. 

    The second-biggest meme cryptocurrency is now smaller than Litecoin (LTC) and Toncoin (TON). 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 8:01
    Ethereum Is Dying, Researcher Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 20:00
    20,311,173 SHIB Burn Shakes Up Network With Massive Key Index Surge
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 8:38
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Debuts Embarrassing Marketing Plan as Community Anger Grows
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 7, 2025 - 8:01
    Ethereum Is Dying, Researcher Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 20:00
    20,311,173 SHIB Burn Shakes Up Network With Massive Key Index Surge
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all