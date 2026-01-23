11,059,720,457,433 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu OI Flips in Surprising U-Turn

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After an earlier drop, Shiba Inu open interest saw a surprising reversal, flipping back into the green.

Shiba Inu's open interest, an indicator of liquidity on the markets, increased 0.45% in the last 24 hours to $87.19 million, according to CoinGlass data.

While the increase might seem small, it remains significant given a prior drop as Shiba Inu price fell with traders reducing exposure.

The slight increase in open interest comes despite Shiba Inu's price drop. At press time, SHIB was down 0.51% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000786 and down 6.06% weekly.

SHIB price action

The crypto market is largely trading in the red, as gains in equities and a weaker U.S. dollar failed to translate into a sustained rise for crypto after a volatile week.

The Shiba Inu price was likewise down, falling 8.15% weekly. Most major cryptocurrencies remain down between 7% and 12% over the past week, indicating that sentiment on the crypto market remains fragile.

As Shiba Inu open interest rebounds, the current setup hints at a reset as leverage gets flushed out of the market. This reset is, however, a quiet one, as volumes drop across spot and derivatives markets.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu trading volume across spot exchanges is down 27.87% in the last 24 hours to $82.26 million.

Traders seem to be taking a pause to decide the market's next move and adjust accordingly. Shiba Inu faces immediate resistance at $0.000008, which coincides with the daily MA 50. Since Jan. 14, attempts by Shiba Inu to reclaim this level have not succeeded.

If $0.000008 is conquered, Shiba Inu will aim at $0.000009 and $0.00001 next, while support is expected in the $0.000007 range if the price drops further. Another possibility is sideways trading below the daily MA 50 before the next upward move.