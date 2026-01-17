'10x for Bitcoin Is Conservative,' Says Samson Mow

Advertisement

The CEO of Jan3 and long-time advocate for Bitcoin, Samson Mow, stirred discussions across the crypto community again following his confidence about Bitcoin’s long-term potential.

On Saturday, Jan. 17, Samson Mow took to X to make a bold and ultra bullish statement for Bitcoin, underestimating the common 10x projections from analysts.

Bitcoin to surpass 10x gains?

Samson Mow triggered reactions on the social space after he spoke on Bitcoin’s long-term outlook, expressing belief that Bitcoin seeing a 10x gain in the future is not up to his expectations.

Mow described the common “10x Bitcoin” prediction as “conservative,” arguing that many market participants are still underestimating Bitcoin’s future price prospects.

While the statement was fully supported by the majority of the commentators, Mow is yet to give a specific price target for Bitcoin. However, his statement suggests that projecting Bitcoin’s future within the confines of modest gains may miss the bigger picture.

Mow’s advocacy for Bitcoin's long-term price outlook is further backed by its fixed supply, rising institutional participation, consistent accumulation by large treasury firms and the steady inflows seen across the spot Bitcoin ETFs.

While Bitcoin’s new supply issuance continues to shrink after each halving, scarcity is guaranteed for the world’s leading cryptocurrency, and Samson Mow has continued to express confidence that demand for Bitcoin does not need to explode for prices to surge significantly higher over time.

Bitcoin still in red

Samson Mow’s bullish Bitcoin statement has come even when the asset is showing weak price movement amid the broad crypto market drawdown seen over the past days.

While Bitcoin is currently trading in the red, showing a mild decline of 0.56% over the last day, Samson Mow’s stance on the leading cryptocurrency remains unwavering.