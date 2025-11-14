Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Pre-Sale Limits Whale Power as Whitelist Phase Goes Live

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) has opened its whitelist, drawing significant interest from analysts and traders.

The project introduces the Initial Coin Auction (ICA), a new model for token launches where pricing is determined by real market demand instead of preset stages.

Each day, 200 million ZKP tokens will be released through transparent on-chain auctions, with participants contributing ETH, USDC, or ZUSD to take part.

This approach aims to establish fairness and clarity, addressing common issues found in fixed-rate presales. By letting contributors determine value through open bidding, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) promotes genuine market participation. The whitelist launch marks the beginning of a fully transparent auction process built on verifiable demand.

Advertisement

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Initial Coin Auction goes live

The Initial Coin Auction (ICA) introduced by Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) changes how token pricing is determined. Instead of using private rounds or static valuations, this approach allows market activity to establish the price each day. Total daily contributions are divided by the fixed token supply to determine the daily price, ensuring that transparency replaces guesswork.

Participants benefit from flexibility under this format. If one auction day shows higher demand, contributors can wait for another day that may provide better pricing. This structure lets users make informed decisions while maintaining equal access for everyone involved.

The model has been widely discussed across analysts for its clear structure and verifiable transparency. In a presale crypto environment often influenced by private allocations, the ICA introduces an equal-access system where participants engage under uniform conditions rather than through preferential treatment.

Fairness achieved through Anti-Whale Rules

One of the main features of Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is its $50,000 per-wallet daily contribution limit. This cap prevents large investors from dominating daily auctions and ensures smaller participants have the same opportunity to access tokens. The rule promotes a balanced environment where pricing cannot be influenced through large-scale contributions.

All transactions, contributions, and price calculations occur directly on-chain, allowing anyone to verify results. There are no hidden bonuses, private rounds, or exclusive deals, reinforcing the project’s focus on fairness. This structure ensures that every participant interacts under the same transparent system while maintaining privacy through zero-knowledge proof verification.

The whitelist for Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is now open, marking the entry point for early participants. Registering allows users to prepare ahead of the daily auctions while learning about the rules, contribution options, and pricing structure. Once verified, participants will be ready to join the ICA when it begins.

Beyond the auction framework, the project’s ecosystem features Proof Pods, physical devices that perform decentralized computing tasks across the network. Proof Pod owners will be able to earn Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) tokens for providing verified computing power to the network, supporting its broader decentralized infrastructure.

To increase its reach, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) has also partnered with the Dolphins, an Australian rugby league team. This collaboration extends the project’s presence beyond blockchain communities, connecting its message of fairness and accountability with audiences in sports and mainstream sectors.

Together, the whitelist, Proof Pods, and auction framework have positioned Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) as a project that combines technical application with fair participation. Its model reflects what presale crypto analysts describe as one of the most transparent and structured participation systems in the current cycle.

The whitelist opening of Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) marks a clear step toward a fairer token distribution model. Its Initial Coin Auction system removes uncertainty, prevents insider advantages, and ensures that every participant experiences the same verifiable process.

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) gains recognition for its focus on fairness, transparency, and equal access. With the whitelist now active and the auction set to follow, the project continues to define how open participation and trust-based systems can guide the next generation of decentralized token sales.