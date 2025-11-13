ZEC Price Third Best Performer in Top 100, Privacy Coin Season Back?

Advertisement

Zcash (ZEC), a veteran cypherpunk cryptocurrency and key asset of the 2025 "privacy season," is back to surging. Together with prominent privacy coin Monero (XMR), they outperform all competitors in the top 100 cryptocurrencies ranking.

Zcash (ZEC) price jumps by 7.3% on anemic market, Monero (XMR) follows

Today, Nov. 13, 2025, the overall cryptocurrency market benchmark is down by 1.7%. Meanwhile, the largest privacy cryptos are outperforming all rivals. Zcash (ZEC), the fastest-growing privacy-centric asset of 2025, is up by 7.3% overnight.

After this growth, Zcash (ZEC) jumped over $500, a psychologically significant level. Zcash's (ZEC) aggregated capitalization almost touched $8.8 billion. Zcash (ZEC) became the 26th largest altcoin by market cap.

Monero (XMR), the most popular privacy cryptocurrency, is also on the top performers' list today. In 24 hours, Monero (XMR) added 2.5% and exceeded $7.1 billion by market cap.

The segment of privacy coins overall is surging by 21.1% on the 24-hour time frame. The biggest share of this growth is associated with small-cap cryptocurrencies.

At the same time, all large-caps are decreasing today. Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency, dropped below $103,000 despite the ending of the government shutdown in the U.S.

First Zcash (ZEC) treasury company backed by Winklevoss Twins

Ethereum (ETH), down by 3.9% in 24 hours, is trading below $3,500 again. BNB, Solana (SOL), Tron (TRX), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are also in red today.

As covered by U.Today previously, Zcash (ZEC) is in the center of an unexpected "privacy coins rally" that is ongoing in Q4, 2025. Together with Monero (XMR), Railgun (RAIL) and Tornado Cash (TORN), ZEC is rocketing. The ZEC price surged tenfold in two months.

Yesterday, Nasdaq-listed penny stock Leap Therapeutics rebranded to Cypherpunk Technologies and announced the pivot to Zcash (ZEC) treasury company strategy.

The cancer drug manufacturer changed its focus following a $59 million investing round led by Winklevoss Capital in early October.