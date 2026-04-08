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    Zcash (ZEC) Surges 25% With $602 Million Liquidated From Crypto Market

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 8/04/2026 - 13:51
    Zcash led altcoin rally, jumping as much as 25% amid a short squeeze on the crypto market.
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    Zcash (ZEC) Surges 25% With $602 Million Liquidated From Crypto Market
    Cover image via U.Today

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    The crypto market saw a surprise rally early Wednesday, which saw over $600 million in liquidations, sending Bitcoin and altcoins higher.

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    Over $602 million in futures bets were liquidated in 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data, with bearish short positions accounting for $430 million of the total as the sudden rally reversed the market's downward momentum.

    This surge indicated fresh bullish sentiment and a squeeze on those betting against the market, which in turn amplified the price's ascent as traders rushed to close out their losing bets.

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    The privacy token Zcash (ZEC) spearheaded an altcoin rally, climbing by as much as 25%. Crypto ranking platform CoinGecko highlighted a surge in Zcash's social dominance as it claims the top trending spot among most altcoins.

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    According to CoinGecko, "ZEC claims the top trending spot today, surging amid the broader market relief rally."

    ZEC shorts liquidated

    Zcash saw a sharp move on Tuesday, rising from $250 to $324, building on Monday's recovery from a low of $245.

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    Sun, 04/05/2026 - 09:36
    Zcash (ZEC) Just Surged 77% in Volume: Analyzing Reason
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The surge continued on Wednesday, with Zcash reaching a high of $336 on Wednesday. At the time of writing, ZEC was up 25.67% in the last 24 hours to $332 and up 35% weekly.

    A short squeeze might have contributed to Zcash's rise, with short liquidations far outweighing long positions. According to CoinGlass data, $12.8 million short positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours, while bullish bets only came in at $906,390.

    ZEC's annualized perpetual funding rate is at minus 56%, which indicates traders are aggressively chasing bearish short positions. The privacy token has seen its open interest surge as much as 40% in the last 24 hours to $712.50 million. Its volumes on the derivatives market rose as much as 210% to reach $3.37 billion.

    The broader crypto market remains trapped in the same range it has been in since early February despite the recent rally.

    #ZCash News #Zcash #ZCash Price Prediction
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